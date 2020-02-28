Obituary: W. Edward “Ed” Lewis

Rupert, VT-W. Edward “Ed” Lewis, 78, of Rupert, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center.

Ed was born in Granville, NY September 19, 1941 the son of the late Earl and Elizabeth (Acome) Lewis.

Ed attended grade school in Rupert and graduated from Salem Washington Academy. Ed loved farming and farmed most of his life and eventually owned and operated Lewisholm Valley Farm in Rupert for many years. He drove truck for many years with Holdman Trucking in Middlebury, VT and also for J & J Trucking in Pawlet, VT.

Ed was a member of the Rupert United Methodist Church and a life member of the Rupert Vol. Fire Department. He enjoyed sugaring every year and was a member of the Rutland County Maple Producers and had served as President for 10 years. Ed was a Selectman for 20 years, a 4-H Member and Leader, a member of the former Rupert Grange and the Salem Future Farmers of America (FFA).

In addition to his parents, Ed was predeceased by a daughter, Ruth Lewis Kirchner; and his brother, Forrest Lewis.

Ed is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marie Skellie Lewis whom he married July 16, 1961; his children, Cindy (David) Hosley of West Pawlet, Frank (Tammy) Lewis of West Pawlet, George (Kelli) Lewis of Rupert and Jimmy-Joe (Kelly) Lewis of Rupert; a brother, Donald (Marilyn) Lewis of Granville. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and Bill & Tammi Morse and their children of Fairhaven, VT who Ed and Marie considered as their own children and grandchildren.

Calling hours are Friday, February 28, 2020 from 3-7 pm at the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 am Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Rupert United Methodist Church, Routes 153 & 315, Rupert.

Interment will be at the Rupert Cemetery. A reception will follow the services at the Rupert Firehouse.

Memorial contributions in memory of Ed may be made to the Rupert Vol. Fire Dept., P.O. Box 68, West Rupert, VT 05776 or Rupert United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 40, West Rupert, VT 05776.

