Obituary: Susan M. Kingsley Ingerson

Whitehall-Susan M. Kingsley Ingerson, 86, of Second Avenue passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Sunday March 1, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital following a brief illness.

Born January 21, 1934 in Ticonderoga, NY, she was the only daughter of the late Frank H. Kingsley Sr. and Lucretia Burleigh Kingsley. She grew up in Whitehall on Williams Street, spending summers at their lakeside family camp in Ticonderoga where she enjoyed swimming and waterskiing.

Sue graduated from Whitehall High School, class of 1951. Upon her graduation, Sue attended Syracuse University, where she received her BA degree in 1956 as a Registered Nurse. Sue lived and worked for many years in the Syracuse NY area at various hospitals, but eventually returned to her hometown of Whitehall NY where she raised her children and lived out her remaining years.

Sue dedicated her entire life caring for others, as a nurse, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Sue, lovingly referred to as “Gram”, played an active role in her church and local community and was devoted to helping raise her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her home was always filled with family and friends who were welcomed by Gram with open arms. She was a loving, independent and self-sufficient woman who raised her six children while working her entire career as a Nurse, eventually retiring from Great Meadow Correctional Facility/Mt. McGregor as Nurse Administrator.

Upon her retirement, Sue continued to care for others whether it be caring for her grandchildren or families in her community.

Sue was an active, devoted and lifelong member of the Trinity Episcopal Church in Whitehall NY, where she served several years as Senior Warden. Sue loved going to her Wednesday night Bible Study and sharing in that fellowship.

Her love and involvement of her Community of Whitehall showed in many other areas that she participated in from her early days acting with the Bridge Theatre, volunteering at Skene Manor, as well as an active member of the Red Hats Society and Senior Community Center.

Sue was an avid reader and could always be caught reading two or more books at once. One of her greatest joys was sitting in her chair reading to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. The summer days she spent at Hulett’s Beach with her family picnicking and swimming, especially with her brother Frank, were some of her most enjoyable times.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her three brothers Richard, Robert and Harry Kingsley. Her loving son Earl R. Ingerson Jr and her closest and dearest friend Patricia Hernandez.

She is survived by her eldest Brother Frank H. Kingsley, Jr (Barbara); her children: Lucretia Ingerson, Melanie Ingerson LaGoy (Timothy Scribner, Sr.), Frank Ingerson (Jessica), Gail Mckee (Richard Smith), Stephen Ingerson (Mary) and Wayne Humberg ; her grandchildren: Kelly Benson, Jonathan Ingerson (Angela), Danielle Beebe (Brennen), Cassie Ingerson, Nathaniel LaGoy (Kristen), Brandon LaGoy, Jerry and Carolyn Cimo, Matthew, Andrew and Patrick Ingerson, and Kane Humberg; her Great Grandchildren: Nicholas Benson, Ryleigh Beebe, Wesley Ingerson and Lylah Grace Manney as well as her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the incredible caring and dedicated staff of Tower 2, at the Glens Falls Hospital. The skills and compassion they demonstrated toward our mother are beyond words and we cannot express enough gratitude.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Sue’s name to either the Trinity Episcopal Church 58 Broadway or the Issac C. Griswald Library 12 Williams St. both in Whitehall NY

Family and friends may call from 2pm to 6pm on Friday March 6, 2020 at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 58 Broadway, Whitehall, NY. A fellowship of her life will immediately follow at the Railyard Restaurant in Whitehall.

