Daigle wants ‘clean slate’ for Granville

By Matthew Saari

Amber Daigle wants to wipe the slate clean.

The young mother put out some feelers online recently, gauging the interest of locals in forming and participating in a group with the intended goal of bringing a community esprit-de-corps back to the Colored Slate Capital of the World.

“I’m really just looking for a group of people as passionate about their community as I am,” said Daigle.

The nascent group is scheduled to have its first meeting on Sunday, March 15 in the Pine Grove Diner on Quaker Street from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. The meeting’s intent, Daigle said, is to gather the opinion of locals and “tell me what they think is really necessary for our community.”

The origin of the notion is rooted in Daigle’s own personal life experience. During casual conversations with her friends, they noted that in most cases, many major and “fun” events require a drive of 45 minutes or more.

“To have any kind of fun we have to travel out of town,” said Daigle.

She also cited her six-month-old son as inspiration for wanting to bring a sense of community back to Granville.

With that mind, Daigle took to Facebook, posting she was intent on establishing a group which would organize “a cleanup crew to summer block parties and winter carnivals, to bring us back together as a community.”

The idea was well-received, with support flooding in almost immediately. As of press time, the had post garnered 39 reactions, 40 comments and was shared 10 times.

One such supporter was Granville Mayor Paul Labas.

“I’m super grateful for her contacting us,” said Labas. “That, for me, is for the benefit of Granville.”

Having been met with such support, Daigle then set about coming up with a name for her venture. After polling her comrades, the results were in and the general consensus, given the intent and Granville’s well-known industry, Clean Slate.

Although the group is only a couple weeks old, ideas are already percolating including the planting of flowers around the community, working out the logistics of public trash cans and a village-wide Easter egg hunt.

Daigle hopes that once word gets around, like-minded people of all ages will join together and lighten the load of an otherwise hefty task.

“I’m just a girl with a goal,” she said. “If I can lead by example, maybe more people in my generation will step forward.”

