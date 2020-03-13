Obituary: Darcy Ann Hewitt

W hitehall-Darcy Ann Hewitt, 62, passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2010, with Melissa Mickel Cadarette her guardian/ cousin by her side, at the Granville Center in Granville, NY.

Darcy was born on February 21, 1958, at the Glens Falls Hospital, the daughter of the late John (Jack) and Jane (Cornell) Hewitt. She grew up in Whitehall spending a lot of time on Boardman Street, at her Aunt and Uncle’s house, playing with her cousins.

Darcy was a graduate of the Whitehall High School Class of 1976. After graduation she attended college in Maine, then moved to Burlington, VT., where she worked in the restaurant business. Upon returning to the area, she worked and resided in Glens Falls. Darcy was employed by Kamyr Inc. as a receptionist and Finch Pruyn Co. in the payroll office for many years, till health reasons caused her to retire. For many years she enjoyed Friday lunch gatherings with her special friend, Noreen Russo and other girlfriends from her Kamyr days.

In her High School years Darcy enjoyed her summers at camp at Marion’s Lodge in Lake Paradox and went on to be a Camp Counselor.

Some of Darcy’s friends reflecting on her life had these things to say about her,

-She was a sweet giggly girlfriend who loved to have foolish fun and was loved by all.

-It’s amazing through all of her health issues that she retained her sense of humor…

Darcy wishes to thank a dear friend and neighbor Cameron Lewis, who adopted her cat, Hunter, after she took ill and continues to take such good care of him.

Besides her parents, Darcy is predeceased by Paternal Grandparents; Robert and Joanne Hewitt, her maternal Grandparents Lee and Eva (Provost) Cornell; uncles; Donald, Tommy, Robert (Sally), J. Drake Hewitt, Stanley (Jane ) ,Donald (Shirley) and Robert Cornell, Aunts; Marena (John) McLaughlin, Hope (Gus) Fleury, Daune (Harold) Martell.

She is survived by her Paternal Aunts; Sandra Hewitt, Anabelle Andrews, and Maternal Aunt Jane Cornell and many cousins.

Darcy was very thankful for her cousins Melissa Mickel Cadarette and Stephen Stark, who helped care for her the last five years after her parent’s death.

A special thank you to The Granville Center for their dedication and compassionate care to Darcy over the last 5 years and to Glens Falls Hospital for their excellent care during her most recent and past admissions.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Glens Falls Hospital, Stroke Center, 100 Park Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church, 9 Wheeler Ave., Whitehall, NY 12887, in memory of Darcy, Jane and Jack Hewitt.

Family and friends may call from 11am to 12:30pm on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Jillson Funeral Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY 12887. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the calling hours at 1:00pm at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall, the Reverend Rendell Torres Pastor officiating. Burial will follow at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com

