Businesses adjust to deal with virus

Local businesses are having to make serious adjustments due to the announcement on Monday that all bars, restaurants and gyms must close because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Restaurants and bars are still permitted to offer delivery and take-out services.

Joe’s Pizza owner Joe Kelley said his business has taken a significant hit over the past two weeks as the coronavirus began gaining traction in the state.

As a result, the restaurant is downsizing on staff and hours, offering curb-side take-out and its normal delivery services.

The bottle redemption center will close until further notice, but Bigfoot’s Wine and Liquor will be available for take-out and delivery.

“How long is my community going to have funds to spend money on food that’s not a necessity?” Kelley asked.

All pick-ups will be conducted from a tent that Kelley has set up to avoid customers having contact within the building.

The Railyard Taproom and Family Restaurant will also be shortening its hours, opening Thursday through Sunday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. for pickup orders only.

The Tavern at Lock 12 is “anticipating being available during regular hours for take-out,” according to owner Lynn Wagemann.

“We encourage people to call in advance to check on hours as we may also use this time for upgrades and maintenance,” he said.

Big G’s Pub and Historic Grounds have also switched to only accepting take-out orders.

Stewart’s Shop will close down its three booths and won’t allow customers to eat-in. The company is also taking serious measures to sanitize the premises every hour.

Dollar General will be opening at 8 a.m., reserving the first hour for seniors to shop. The store will open to the public at 9 a.m. and close at 9 p.m., an hour earlier than usual, to give employees the proper amount of time to sanitize the store.

The Freakopolis Geekery will adjust their hours and offer curb-side pickup for orders.

For other businesses it is near impossible to remain open per the governor’s orders.

The Whitehall Athletic Club shut its doors to the public on Monday shortly following the announcement.

“Stay safe, healthy and positive. We look forward to seeing everyone soon,” the business wrote on their Facebook page.

Both dance studios, First Step and Step ‘N’ Time, will close until Sunday, March 29, barring an extension of the governor’s orders. The studios are encouraging dancers to practice at home to videos of their routines.

China Wok will close its doors until March 28, and a decision to re-open will be assessed at that time.

The Whitehall Elks Lodge will close for business until April 7 and American Legion Post 83 has closed its bar for the time being.

Some businesses will continue to operate as usual.

Putorti’s Market will be open its regular hours but will provide delivery services to elderly people, who can call 518-499-0788 to place an order.

“There are no restrictions so we’ll be there for our customers,” said owner Fra Putorti.

The store is still receiving shipments but Putorti noted that they are “low on toilet paper.”

Green Mountain Marketplace will also remain open. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the shop stated it was “very well-stocked on meat, dairy, and other household things.”

Tech store, Retro Hoarders, Cumberland Farms, and The Frugal Pig will also continue to operate on their normal business hours.

