Obituary: Anne M. Herschleb

Queensbury, NY – Anne M. Herschleb, age 99, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Elderwood Nursing and Rehabilitation in North Creek, NY.

Anne was born on February 1, 1921 in Granville, New York the daughter of Adam and Suzanne (Stritch) Macura. She was one of thirteen children.

Anne left this earth to join her parents Adam and Suzi, her brothers: Peter, Michael, John, Andy, Adam and Alec and her sisters: Susanne, Eva, and Mary, her beloved son James M Mehalick and daughter-in-law Ute A. Mehalick and her husband Charles. Left to cherish her memory are her sisters Helen Macura, Theresa (Simon) Sulzer and her brother George (Joan) Macura as well as many nieces, nephews, her grandchildren, great grandchildren and a great-great grandchild.

Honoring Anne’s wishes there was a funeral mass at St. Mary’s Church, 23 Bulkley Ave., Granville, NY on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 10 AM with the Rev. Joseph Arockiasamy presiding. Anne’s ashes will be joined with her husband, Charles Herschleb at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.

