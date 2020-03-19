March 19, 2020

Park, rec center, courts closed

The Whitehall town board.

By PJ Ferguson

The Whitehall Town Board decided at its meeting last Wednesday to close the rec center and Skenesborough Park.

“The park is closed to any gatherings of 10 people or more until further notice,” declared town supervisor John Rozell.

Signs will be erected and police will be notified to break-up any gatherings that do occur.

Later in the meeting, the board approved a request to reserve the park for a wedding in August, but noted that it is dependent on whether the park re-opens by that time.

The board also voted unanimously to keep compensating the four recreation employees while the COVID-19 pandemic prevents them from working.

Rozell averaged out each employee’s hours and will pay them based off that average.

This move mirrors most municipalities’ response to the virus, still paying employees while they are out of work.

“It’s not their fault it’s closed,” said Rozell, with councilman Timothy Kingsley making the motion to keep compensating them.

After a long discussion, it was determined that the town highway department will continue to operate with the two-men crew that works under highway superintendent Louie Pratt.

This move came at the request of Pratt who felt he could delegate tasks to separate his crew and had concerns about sending them home and them contracting the virus elsewhere.

“They shut Telescope down,” Pratt said, “Where do you think those 250 people are?”

Rozell revealed that a highway worker for the town of Fort Edward was “pulled into testing and could be quarantined,” and if so, “Fort Edward just lost their whole highway crew.”

“That is a reason to keep things separate,” said Rozell.

Rozell asked if this would be allowed per the workers’ union contract.

“You can take it right to the bathroom with ya,” Pratt responded, “under this circumstance it doesn’t mean anything to me. My guys don’t want to go home.”

The board ultimately decided to leave the decision to Pratt’s discretion.

With consultation from the highway superintendent, the nearby town of Dresden decided to send their highway crew home for the next two weeks in response to the virus.

In other town-related closure news, Whitehall town and village court is canceled for the next 45 days, according to justices Thomas Nichols and Robert Putorti Jr.

Due payments can be left in the drop box outside the Municipal Center or paid online.

New court dates will be set when regular operations resume, and those already scheduled will not be penalized for their absence.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , ,

About Matt Saari

View all posts by Matt Saari
March 19, 2020

Open meetings law suspended by state

oml

By Matthew Saari A directive from the state has suspended the open meetings law, meaning residents are now unable to […]

March 19, 2020

Park, rec center, courts closed

The Whitehall town board.

By PJ Ferguson The Whitehall Town Board decided at its meeting last Wednesday to close the rec center and Skenesborough […]

March 19, 2020

Businesses adjust to deal with virus

The Railyard Taproom and Restaurant is offering take-out orders and adjusting their hours due to the coronavirus pandemic.

By PJ Ferguson Local businesses are having to make serious adjustments due to the announcement on Monday that all bars, […]

March 19, 2020

Obituary: Mary Anna Billow Woodell

Mary Woodell obit photo

Mary Anna Billow Woodell, a rare, creative spirit, softly completed her life journey March 17 at her Loudonville home, in […]

March 19, 2020

Municipalities close offices to public

village

Matthew Saari As COVID-19 cases increase and spread throughout the state, most municipalities are shuttering their doors to the public […]

March 18, 2020

Virus strikes here, county mobilizes

Washington County has declared a state of emergency resulting in the closure of all non-essential departments.

By PJ Ferguson Washington County’s first positive test for the novel coronavirus was confirmed Wednesday morning and the county, which […]

March 18, 2020

Village DPW curtails staffing

Whitehall Municipal Center is currently closed until further notice.

By PJ Ferguson The village of Whitehall is limiting its Department of Public Works from eight to four employees until […]

March 18, 2020

County marshals response to virus

Washington County has declared a state of emergency resulting in the closure of all non-essential departments.

By PJ Ferguson   Washington County officials are working to be “proactive” in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic hitting […]

March 18, 2020

Telescope shuts down

telescope

By Matthew Saari Hot on the heels of a statewide, countywide state of emergency and regional schools closing, a pillar […]

March 18, 2020

Closed school in ‘uncharted waters’

WHS

By PJ Ferguson   The Whitehall Central School District closed on Monday, March 16, because of rising concerns surrounding the […]

March 18, 2020

Local schools close amidst virus concerns

gcs

By Matthew Saari Granville Central School joined 30 regional school districts Saturday in announcing their closure till mid-April. All 31 […]

March 16, 2020

John W Mac Menamin obit photo

GRANVILLE – John W. Mac Menamin, 90, passed peacefully at home with family on Friday March 13th, 2020. Born September […]