Restrictions have little effect in Hartford

By PJ Ferguson

The town of Hartford’s operations will go largely unaffected by Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive order to shut down all operations deemed non-essential in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Town supervisor Dana Haff sent out a statement ensuring that town clerk and highway services will continue operating per usual with slight adjustments.

“Our roads still need to be maintained in order to maintain public safety and Greg the highway superintendent can figure out the best way to do that,” Haff said, “Town clerk Denise can initiate what she thinks is best to mitigate exposure like spraying the window counter with Lysol, limiting the business window lobby to one person at a time, etc.”

Haff floated the idea of the town clerk offering curb-side services for things such as notaries, but ultimately will leave it up to her discretion.

The town of Hartford currently has six employees including the town clerk, highway superintendent and four highway workers.

“We are continuing operations as normal,” said Haff, adding that the highway garage is a “big building” and that he is “not worried about the density of people” there.

The town hall will be closed for non-governmental meetings and youth commission activities are suspended to coincide with the current 30-day closure of school.

Hartford is opting out of suspending the open meeting law and will still allow the public to attend their regularly scheduled meetings on the second Tuesday of each month.

“They are taking away our right to assemble which is a First Amendment right,” said Haff. “We can sit far enough apart and we still have bills to pay.”

Hartford town court is adjourned until May 14, but the date is subject to change, according to Hartford town justice Sharon Schofield.

As a gas station, Stewart’s has been declared as an essential business by the Governor and will remain open. Stewart’s is taking a company-wide approach to committing to extra sanitizing efforts to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Haff is encouraging individuals to read the Governor’s workforce reduction order to see if they are personally affected by the mandate.

