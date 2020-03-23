Store robbed at knifepoint

By PJ Ferguson

A man armed with a knife robbed the Cumberland Farms store in Whitehall on Monday afternoon.

At about 1 p.m. on Monday, a man, standing at about 5’2,” wearing a camouflage hoodie, a green knit hat, dark jeans and black boots brandished a knife to the clerk, taking an unknown amount of money from the cash register.

The suspect fled and was last seen by witnesses running on foot on Adams Street.

“Patrols were quick to get to the area and didn’t see anyone matching that description,” said Whitehall Police Sgt. Ryan Pedone.

Whitehall police officer Brian Greco responded to the incident with assistance from New York State Police, New York State Environmental Conservation and Washington County Sheriff’s deputies.

A K-9 unit from the Sheriff’s Office was used to aid police in their search for the suspect.

Police were taking depositions from witnesses and reaching out to businesses in the nearby area to track down where the suspect might have gone. State Police released a still image from Cumberland Farms’ security footage of the suspect on their Facebook page to assist in identifying the individual.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Whitehall Police Department at 518-796-8482.

