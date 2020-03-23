March 23, 2020

Store robbed at knifepoint

A still image of the suspect who robbed Cumberland Farms by knifepoint.

By PJ Ferguson

A man armed with a knife robbed the Cumberland Farms store in Whitehall on Monday afternoon.

At about 1 p.m. on Monday, a man, standing at about 5’2,” wearing a camouflage hoodie, a green knit hat, dark jeans and black boots brandished a knife to the clerk, taking an unknown amount of money from the cash register.

The suspect fled and was last seen by witnesses running on foot on Adams Street.

“Patrols were quick to get to the area and didn’t see anyone matching that description,” said Whitehall Police Sgt. Ryan Pedone.

Whitehall police officer Brian Greco responded to the incident with assistance from New York State Police, New York State Environmental Conservation and Washington County Sheriff’s deputies.

A K-9 unit from the Sheriff’s Office was used to aid police in their search for the suspect.

Police were taking depositions from witnesses and reaching out to businesses in the nearby area to track down where the suspect might have gone. State Police released a still image from Cumberland Farms’ security footage of the suspect on their Facebook page to assist in identifying the individual.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Whitehall Police Department at 518-796-8482.

 

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , ,

About Matt Saari

View all posts by Matt Saari
March 23, 2020

Store robbed at knifepoint

police lights

By PJ Ferguson A man armed with a knife robbed the Cumberland Farms store in Whitehall on Monday afternoon. At […]

March 23, 2020

Officials quash martial law rumors

ny

By Matthew Saari Rumors have been spreading faster than the novel coronavirus in recent days, following Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s 100% […]

March 23, 2020

Restrictions have little effect in Hartford

The Hartford town hall will still be open for its regular business hours.

By PJ Ferguson The town of Hartford’s operations will go largely unaffected by Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive order to shut […]

March 23, 2020

Truck knocks out hydrant

hydrant

By Matthew Saari Whitehall’s Department of Public Works employees were working till midnight Thursday after a truck struck a fire […]

March 19, 2020

Park, rec center, courts closed

The Whitehall town board.

By PJ Ferguson The Whitehall Town Board decided at its meeting last Wednesday to close the rec center and Skenesborough […]

March 19, 2020

Businesses adjust to deal with virus

The Railyard Taproom and Restaurant is offering take-out orders and adjusting their hours due to the coronavirus pandemic.

By PJ Ferguson Local businesses are having to make serious adjustments due to the announcement on Monday that all bars, […]

March 19, 2020

Obituary: Mary Anna Billow Woodell

Mary Woodell obit photo

Mary Anna Billow Woodell, a rare, creative spirit, softly completed her life journey March 17 at her Loudonville home, in […]

March 19, 2020

Obituary: Anne M. Herschleb

Anne M Herschleb obit photo

Queensbury, NY – Anne M. Herschleb, age 99, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Elderwood Nursing and […]

March 19, 2020

Municipalities close offices to public

village

Matthew Saari As COVID-19 cases increase and spread throughout the state, most municipalities are shuttering their doors to the public […]

March 18, 2020

Virus strikes here, county mobilizes

Washington County has declared a state of emergency resulting in the closure of all non-essential departments.

By PJ Ferguson Washington County’s first positive test for the novel coronavirus was confirmed Wednesday morning and the county, which […]

March 18, 2020

Village DPW curtails staffing

Whitehall Municipal Center is currently closed until further notice.

By PJ Ferguson The village of Whitehall is limiting its Department of Public Works from eight to four employees until […]

March 18, 2020

County marshals response to virus

Washington County has declared a state of emergency resulting in the closure of all non-essential departments.

By PJ Ferguson   Washington County officials are working to be “proactive” in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic hitting […]