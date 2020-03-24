March 24, 2020

Car hits fallen electric pole

Occupants stay inside for 90 minutes till power shut off

By PJ Ferguson

A vehicle drove into a fallen electrical pole on County Route 18 on Monday night and its two occupants remained inside the vehicle for about 90 minutes until the power could be shut off.

First responders received the call at 8:39 p.m. that a vehicle collided with an electrical pole that was determined to have fallen from the weight of the snow, according to Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company 2nd Assistant Chief Jim Brooks.

The driver was reportedly unable to see the pole or wires and drove straight into them.

“Fortunately the driver and his passenger stayed in the vehicle,” said Brooks, adding that upon arrival, with the assistance of the Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies and Skenesborough EMS, first responders were able to communicate with the driver using the ambulance’s PA system and having the driver tap his breaks to answer.

Through this process it was discovered there were no injuries and the occupants were advised to remain in the vehicle until National Grid turned off the power.

During the 90-minute wait for National Grid, the Hampton Fire Department was called to the scene to handle traffic control on their side of the accident as the incident occurred near the border of the townships.

“After the power was off we were able to walk the subjects out,” said Brooks.

