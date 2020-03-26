Cumberland Farms robbery suspect arrested

B y PJ Ferguson

The Whitehall Cumberland Farms armed robbery suspect has found and arrested, police say.

Nathan Kupiec, 21, of Cambridge, was arrested in Bennington, Vermont after the Whitehall Police Department received multiple tips on his identity and possible whereabouts. He is facing a charge of robbery in the first degree, a class B felony.

Kupiec was taken into custody on Wednesday, March 25 and is currently waiting to be extradited back to New York to face charges in Whitehall. Investigator Frank Hunt traveled to Bennington to interview the suspect.

“We want to thank the public for their help,” said Whitehall Police Sgt. Ryan Pedone, “His name was repeatedly told to us over and over.”

New York State Police posted a screenshot of security cam footage of Kupiec at the time of the robbery to their Facebook page, asking for tips on his identity. He was described as 5’2” with blue eyes, wearing a camouflage hoodie, a green knit cap, dark jeans and black boots during the incident.

On Monday afternoon, Kupiec brandished a knife to the clerk at Cumberland Farms, taking approximately $535 from the register. He was last seen on foot on Adams Street by witnesses.

“We’ve been told he might have ties to the Whitehall community,” said Pedone.

It is unknown when Kupiec will be extradited back to New York but police are hopeful that it will only be a matter of days or even hours.

“There is a chance we might have people picking him up today,” Pedone said Thursday.

Several law enforcement agencies aided in the case including the New York State Environmental Conservation, New York State Police, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Bennington Vermont Police Department.

