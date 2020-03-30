March 30, 2020

Vermont schools closed, Granville eyes reopening

By Matthew Saari

 

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announced last week that all schools in the Green Mountain State will be closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

The next day, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said all schools this side of the border will remain closed for a further two weeks.

On Monday, Granville superintendent Tom McGurl confirmed that Granville is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, April 16 and there are currently no discussions about closing New York schools for the remainder of the academic year.

“There hasn’t been any discussion of any extension beyond the April 15 date,” McGurl said.

Granville superintendent Tom McGurl

However, McGurl acknowledges there are several factors which may affect the re-opening and which run contradictory to one another. On the one hand, Cuomo is saying New York schools will remain closed for a further two weeks but then over this past weekend, President Donald Trump extended the social distancing guidelines through the end of April.

“I fully anticipate that date may be adjusted,” said McGurl.

One question which McGurl has fielded in recent days and which is fairly unique to Granville is which state’s rules apply to Vermont students enrolled in the Granville Central School District.

Although Vermont schools have closed, McGurl said Vermont students who are enrolled at Granville will have to follow the New York school schedule and thus are tentatively due back in the classroom on Thursday, April 16.

“If we return they would be coming to school,” McGurl said. “They would continue to follow our schedule here.”

There are around 80 Vermont children enrolled at Granville, McGurl said.

