March 31, 2020

Obituary: Crispen Winterburn

C rispen Winterburn, 49, of Manchester, NH, died suddenly at his home on Tuesday, March 23, 2020 after a brief illness. Crispen grew up in the Granville area. He is survived by his parents, Spencer and Susan Winterburn of Granville, N.Y. and a brother Barry Winterburn and his wife Jenn of Schylerville, N.Y., and 5 nieces and nephews – Christian,  Jakob, Ryan, McKenzie, and Sydni.  He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins . Burial arrangements are pending

April 1, 2020

Obituary: David J. Little

David Little obit photo

Middle Granville, NY – David J. Little, age 60, passed away on March 29, 2020 at his home, with his […]

March 31, 2020

Town offices close April 1

Granville Town Hall 015

By Matthew Saari The Town of Granville offices will be closed to the public “until further notice” as of April […]

March 31, 2020

Village, school elections postponed until June

school vote

By Matthew Saari The elections scheduled for both the Granville village and school boards have been pushed back several months. […]

March 27, 2020

Washington County: Visitors, stay away

Washington County has declared a state of emergency resulting in the closure of all non-essential departments.

By PJ Ferguson Washington County is urging visitors, weekenders, second-home owners and short-term rental owners to stay away during the […]

March 27, 2020

Whitehall fiscal health ‘good’

village board

By PJ Ferguson The village of Whitehall is in good fiscal health, according to the annual fiscal stress report by […]

March 26, 2020

Cumberland Farms robbery suspect arrested

police lights

By PJ Ferguson The Whitehall Cumberland Farms armed robbery suspect has found and arrested, police say. Nathan Kupiec, 21, of […]

March 26, 2020

U.S. Marshals arrest parole absconder in Granville

marshal

By Matthew Saari A U.S. Marshals task force was deployed to the Village of Granville Wednesday evening to apprehend a […]

March 25, 2020

Village improves fiscal stress rating

comptroller

By Matthew Saari For the second year running, the Village of Granville improved its fiscal stress score. The state Comptroller’s […]

March 25, 2020

Obituary: Joan R. Monger

Joan Monger obit photo

RUTLAND — Joan R. Monger 87, formally of Fair Haven, passed away on March 15, 2020, at The Pines at […]

March 24, 2020

Car hits fallen electric pole

Car hits pole

Occupants stay inside for 90 minutes till power shut off By PJ Ferguson A vehicle drove into a fallen electrical […]

March 24, 2020

Alcohol, dog droppings concern village

village board

By PJ Ferguson Whitehall Village Board member Teresa Austin aired multiple concerns she received from individuals regarding allowing the sale […]