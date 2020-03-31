Obituary: Crispen Winterburn

C rispen Winterburn, 49, of Manchester, NH, died suddenly at his home on Tuesday, March 23, 2020 after a brief illness. Crispen grew up in the Granville area. He is survived by his parents, Spencer and Susan Winterburn of Granville, N.Y. and a brother Barry Winterburn and his wife Jenn of Schylerville, N.Y., and 5 nieces and nephews – Christian, Jakob, Ryan, McKenzie, and Sydni. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins . Burial arrangements are pending

