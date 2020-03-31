March 31, 2020

Town offices close April 1

By Matthew Saari

The Town of Granville offices will be closed to the public “until further notice” as of April 1.

Town supervisor Matt Hicks notified the Sentinel Monday of the change in operations, finalizing the policy Tuesday morning.

“It will be closed to the public starting tomorrow,” Hicks said Tuesday.

The closure notice cited the “COVID-19 outbreak” as the reason.

This does not mean town business is coming to a halt, Hicks said. Although the offices will be closed, the clerk office and highway department will still be manned, continuing their duties.

Hicks did note, however, that there will be no court proceedings as a result of the closure.

“I believe the state has suspended court proceedings,” he said. “There certainly won’t be any town court.”

If a resident has a fine which needs to be paid, they are instructed to mail the sum to Town Court, PO Box 177, Granville, New York 12832.

To contact town officials, residents are instructed to use the telephone numbers and emails provided.

Perhaps the biggest change to come out of the closure is how local officials will continue to conduct town business. Because of a light agenda, the Granville Town Planning Board has canceled its April meeting.

“We’ll decide in about a month if we’ll have a May meeting,” Hicks said of the planning board.

In addition, the town board has moved its monthly meeting from April 9 to April 23 and has opted to use a teleconference system, where the board members dial in.

“There will be a very basic, bare bones agenda,” Hicks said.

Hicks added further details on this system are forthcoming but noted residents will only be able to tune in and listen, there will not be public comment capabilities. Anyone who does have a comment or concern for the board is instructed to submit it in writing prior to the meeting. The mailing address is PO Box 177, Granville, New York 12832.

Comments will be read into the meeting minutes, which will then be posted to the town website “as soon as possible after the meeting.”

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

About Matt Saari

View all posts by Matt Saari
April 1, 2020

Low COVID-19 numbers in county due to lack of testing, officials say

Washington County has declared a state of emergency resulting in the closure of all non-essential departments.

By PJ Ferguson Washington County officials project that more positive cases of the novel coronavirus exist in the county than […]

April 1, 2020

Obituary: David J. Little

David Little obit photo

Middle Granville, NY – David J. Little, age 60, passed away on March 29, 2020 at his home, with his […]

March 31, 2020

Obituary: Crispen Winterburn

Crispen Winterburn, 49, of Manchester, NH, died suddenly at his home on Tuesday, March 23, 2020 after a brief illness. […]

March 31, 2020

Town offices close April 1

Granville Town Hall 015

By Matthew Saari The Town of Granville offices will be closed to the public “until further notice” as of April […]

March 30, 2020

Vermont schools closed, Granville eyes reopening

gcs

By Matthew Saari   Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announced last week that all schools in the Green Mountain State will […]

March 27, 2020

Washington County: Visitors, stay away

Washington County has declared a state of emergency resulting in the closure of all non-essential departments.

By PJ Ferguson Washington County is urging visitors, weekenders, second-home owners and short-term rental owners to stay away during the […]

March 27, 2020

Whitehall fiscal health ‘good’

village board

By PJ Ferguson The village of Whitehall is in good fiscal health, according to the annual fiscal stress report by […]

March 26, 2020

Cumberland Farms robbery suspect arrested

police lights

By PJ Ferguson The Whitehall Cumberland Farms armed robbery suspect has found and arrested, police say. Nathan Kupiec, 21, of […]

March 26, 2020

U.S. Marshals arrest parole absconder in Granville

marshal

By Matthew Saari A U.S. Marshals task force was deployed to the Village of Granville Wednesday evening to apprehend a […]

March 25, 2020

Village improves fiscal stress rating

comptroller

By Matthew Saari For the second year running, the Village of Granville improved its fiscal stress score. The state Comptroller’s […]

March 25, 2020

Obituary: Joan R. Monger

Joan Monger obit photo

RUTLAND — Joan R. Monger 87, formally of Fair Haven, passed away on March 15, 2020, at The Pines at […]

March 24, 2020

Car hits fallen electric pole

Car hits pole

Occupants stay inside for 90 minutes till power shut off By PJ Ferguson A vehicle drove into a fallen electrical […]