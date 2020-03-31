March 31, 2020

Village, school elections postponed until June

By Matthew Saari

The elections scheduled for both the Granville village and school boards have been pushed back several months.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order Monday postponing all village and school elections across the state until “at least June 1.”

“My understanding is there is no specific date for the village election,” said village clerk Rick Roberts.

Granville’s village election, originally scheduled for March 18, has already been postponed once. The first rescheduled date was for April 28.

Roberts noted, however, this would have caused further issues as this is the same date as the state’s presidential primary election. The Granville Village Hall, Roberts said, in addition to being the polling site for the village, is also the polling site for the South Granville voting district. If this date had held, there would have been two separate constituencies voting in two separate elections at one location.

“It kind of makes you shake your head a little bit,” Roberts said.

In the same executive order, Cuomo pushed the primary date from April 28 to June 23.

However there still remains a fair amount of clarification needed and questions needing answering, Roberts said. For example, he received an absentee ballot for the village election in March but the voter has since died – does it count or not?

Lastly, Roberts said no new candidates can be added to the ballot in the interim.

The New York Conference of Mayors, Roberts said, is pushing for a tentative date of June 16 for the village election as some villages in the state already have that date earmarked for their elections.

“Certain villages follow a June election cycle,” Roberts said. “They just have different fiscal years.”

Over at the school, superintendent Tom McGurl explained the situation was much the same for schools as it is for the villages – with officials only being in receipt of an “at least June 1” date and nothing else.

“There’s been no guidance as to what that would look like,” McGurl said.

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.



