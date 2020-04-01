April 1, 2020

Obituary: David G. Morehouse

Fort Ann, NY – David G. Morehouse passed away at his Dad’s house on March 13, 2020, joining his parents and his brother.

Dave was born on March 19, 1956 in Granville, NY the son of George and Eleanor (Bassett) Morehouse.

He grew up in Granville and attended Granville schools. He played football while in high school. He graduated from Adirondack Community College with an engineering degree.

After working on local farms for a few years, Dave was hired by the Town of Fort Ann for whom he worked for the next 20 years.

David became involved in horse pulls in his youth. He enjoyed helping other teamsters when he was not doing his own pony teams. He was joined in this pursuit by his family and friends. David was a member of Los Bravos Motorcycle Club for many years. He also drove race cars at both Albany/Saratoga  and Devils Bowl Speedways. He had decided to build another race car which was a project he had been working on prior to his passing. Race cars, motorcycles, snowmobiles – the faster the better!!

Dave started playing pool when he was 18. He played in the Granville League, Tri County League, APA League and a Monday Night Coed League in addition to competing in numerous tournaments. He served as Captain and Co-Captain of many of his teams, as well as secretary of the Granville League for many years. Some league nights Dave and his sister would ride his motorcycle to pool matches in the snow just because he wanted to- stopping occasionally to warm their hands on the tail pipe.

Dave was a member of the Saratoga Eagles 2586 and the American Legion in Hudson Falls.

He lived his life they way he wanted to, even though sometimes it was hard to understand why. On any given morning you could find Dave at Mernie’s having coffee, reading the paper, and working on the crossword. On warm summer days you could him fishing in this boat in the area lakes. He would help anyone with anything and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Dave was predeceased by his parents, George and Eleanor Morehouse, his uncle Nelson Briggs and brother Bob. Survivors are his sons Joe (Wendy) and Eric (Ashley). He was blessed with three grandchildren Tori, Joey and Toby Joe as well as a great grandson Maxwell. He is survived by a brother Chipper (Crystal) and nephew Chip and his sister Deb. He is also survived by his Aunt Edna Briggs and Aunt Donna and Uncle Arba Bassett as well as several cousins.

 

David’s family would like to thank everyone for the phone calls, texts, cards, and visits. They mean so much.

A celebration of Dave’s life will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1 PM at his family’s home at 1874 CR 23, Granville, NY. All are welcome.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. Online condolences may be made to www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.

 

