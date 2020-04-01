April 1, 2020

Obituary: David J. Little

Middle Granville, NY – David J. Little, age 60, passed away on March 29, 2020 at his home, with his loving wife by his side, following a long battle with cancer.

David was born on November 25, 1959 in Granville, NY the son of William and Eileen (King) Little, Sr.

David joined the Army in 1977 and was a proud US veteran.

Upon his return to the area he held many different jobs. He installed communication towers, was a mechanic, painter, he did plumbing and heating, gardener and caretaker.

He loved barbecuing. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed snowboarding and dirt bike racing with his son. David was very adventurous.  One of his favorite hobbies was assembling classic model cars.

David was predeceased by his parents and a brother Terry Little. Survivors are his wife of 35 years Lorraine (Hammond) and his children Jeremiah and Roseann Singh (Dan). He was blessed with four grandchildren Braelynn and Adrianna Little and Emma and Ethan Singh. He will be missed by his siblings William Little of West Pawlet, Charles Little (Vicki) of Hudson Falls and Jo Anne Bodie of San Diego, CA. His canine companions Kiarra, King and “Binkie” will miss their master.

Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.

 

