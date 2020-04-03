April 3, 2020

Obituary: Kenneth Robert Johnson

After a brave battle with COPD, Kenneth “Ken”, “Kenny” Robert Johnson, passed away at his home on Friday, March 20, 2020.

Ken has touched many lives throughout his time with us. He leaves behind his wife Joann Johnson, their children Matthew (Vennessa) Kjelgaard, Jessica Kjelgaard and his grandchildren Maddison, Hannah, Hope, Elliot and Stella.

A memorial will be held honoring Ken at a later date due to the current circumstances. If anyone knew Ken, he’d love to make it complicated.

 

 

