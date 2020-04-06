April 6, 2020

Obituary: Maxine R. St. Claire

 

 

Whitehall- Maxine R. St. Claire, a devout catholic, loving wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, passed through the gates of Heaven on Thursday, April 2, 2020.  She was a devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched.

Born at home in Chilson, NY on December 29, 1932 she was the daughter of Lena (Armstrong) Donavan and the late Sumner Hale Wisell. She attended Chilson and Ticonderoga Schools and graduated from Westport, NY in 1948.

She married Edward (Ebba) St. Claire on March 31, 1953 in Palatka, FL. She was predeceased by Ebba who passed away on August 22, 1982.

Maxine was a beloved mother of seven children, two daughters Janeen St. Claire Reeves of Las Vegas, NV and Dina St.Claire (Kimberly) of Whitehall and her five sons, Shane St.Claire (Pat) of Wallingford, VT, Duane St.Claire of Esperance, Randy St.Claire (Liz) of Brant Lake, Steven St.Claire (Evie) of Whitehall, and Mark St.Claire (Jessica) of Clemons. She is survived by 13 Grandchildren: Daryl St.Claire  (Krystal) of Schnectady,  Aleasha St.Claire (Craig) of Rensselear, D.J. St.Claire of Colonie, David St.Claire of Esperance, Ryan Reeves of Las Vegas, NV,  Carly (Brian) Mills of Reno, NV, Monique St.Claire of London, England, Chantal (Derek) St. Claire of Saratoga Springs, Hannah St.Claire of Whitehall, Evan St. Claire of Whitehall , Angeline Ruth St.Claire, Jane Marie St.Claire, and Molly Beth St. Claire of Clemons.  And five Great-Grandchildren: Gevarri, Elizabeth Lynn, Devin, Craig Jr, and Mariah along with her granddogs Cammie and Expo and grandcat Elsa.

She is survived by one brother, Patrick (Judy) Donovan of Chilson. As well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Maxine’s family was the most important part of her life and she cherished every moment she had with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren especially all the birthdays and holidays.  She loved attending and cheering at all the sporting events for her husband, children, and grandchildren which encompassed almost all her 87 years of life. She loved country music especially guitar when played by her granddaughter.  Additionally, in her spare time Maxine could be found walking, riding her bike, gardening, sewing or knitting for family and friends or baking her unmatched famous Chocolate Chip cookies.

All whom loved her dearly will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace (when pertinent) and undying love and caring for them. She will be terribly missed.

At Maxine’s request there will be no funeral home calling hours.  There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church followed by a burial service at Our Lady Of Angels Cemetery on a date to be announced later in the Spring.   

Maxine requested that all memorial contributions be made in her name to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com

 

 

 

 

 

