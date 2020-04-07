Village’s public hearing continuing

By PJ Ferguson

The public hearing regarding the village’s comprehensive revitalization plan will remain open until Tuesday, April 14, as per a declaration by Whitehall Mayor Phil Smith.

Residents may contact the village by mail, phone or email with questions and comments on the plan. The village office can be reached at 518-499-0871 and by email at [email protected].

The plan, drafted by Chazen Companies for $63,874.64, was unveiled in February, receiving praise from multiple members on the board, including Smith and Trustee Pat Norton.

The 161-page document lays out a framework of a variety goals, strategies and ideas to improve quality of life for the village.

The plan advises that making repairs to the village’s infrastructure should be the main priority.

While it lays out several sources of possible funding, fixing the infrastructure alone is a tall task, with a 2009 study concluding that improvements to just the village’s sewer system could cost $25 million.

Other aspects of the plan focus on boosting tourism and the scenery of the village, including a roundabout at the intersection of Poultney Street and Broadway, which has gathered mostly negative attention online, with many believing that the water issues should be prioritized.

“A roundabout? I thought the town’s water system was in trouble?” wrote Facebook user Audrey Mickel Brown.

“I hate roundabouts! Why not put a left turn green arrow on the traffic light to Poultney St instead,” wrote Steph Ripley.

Mary Scott wrote, “With all the tractor trailer and RV traffic through that intersection, a roundabout may not be a great idea.”

All in all, the plan’s scenic and streetscape improvements including the roundabout, a proposed pedestrian bridge over the train tracks from Broadway to Main Street, among other ideas, would carry a price tag of more than $14 million. This price does not include infrastructure.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.