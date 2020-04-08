April 8, 2020

Village schedules July fireworks

By Matthew Saari

The Granville Village Board has scheduled the village’s annual July 4 fireworks display and Summer Concert series, hopeful that the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated restrictions will be a thing of the past when the dates come due.

During its monthly meeting Monday night, the board scheduled the fireworks display for Thursday, July 2.

“We’re basically lining it up,” said Granville Mayor Paul Labas. “We’re always trying to prepare for the future…but we don’t know if (COVID-19 social distancing) is going to go on.”

As in years’ past, the Granville Little League field will be the launch point for the fireworks, with Granville police, firefighters and EMS standing by. Prior to launch, a band will be playing in Veterans Memorial Park and the Granville Masons will be hosting a chicken barbecue alongside a strawberry social courtesy of the United Church of Granville.

“Providing they allow us to gather,” Labas said.

The cost to put on the display is divvied up between the village and town with the former putting up $2,750 and the latter providing $2,250.

Labas noted if the state’s social distancing guidelines are still in effect come summer, the village will likely have to either postpone or cancel the display.

“If something happens then we’re going to have to pull the plug on it,” he said.

Before approving the schedule, trustee Stephanie Munger asked if the display is canceled, will the village be able to obtain a refund from the fireworks company.

“If it does get canceled are we going to be able to look at refunds at all?” she asked.

Village clerk Rick Roberts clarified that the fireworks company is not paid until the show is put on.

