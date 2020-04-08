April 8, 2020

Village sets leaf, brush pick-up dates

T he Village of Granville is planning a number of leaf and brush pick-ups this spring.

Department of Public Works crews will retrieve yard waste on the following Mondays: April 13, 20, 27 and May 4, 11, 18.

Residents should package leaves in clear plastic bags and leave them at the curbside. Brush should be bundled in lengths not to exceed four feet.

If the above dates do not work for residents, they can contact the village clerk’s office at 518-642-2640 or the DPW at 518-642-1815 to arrange special pickup.

