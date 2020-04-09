School closure extended, Regents exams canceled

By Matthew Saari

Earlier this week New York State extended the COVID-19 school closure until the end of the month and canceled this year’s Regents examinations.

Tuesday morning, after the exam cancellation was announced, details were sparse, with local administrators having no more information than the public.

“I do not have any information beyond what you have about Regents or April 29,” said Granville superintendent Tom McGurl when asked for comment Tuesday. “We are waiting on additional guidance today or tomorrow.”

Further details became available Wednesday, with McGurl explaining Regents courses have temporarily become either pass or fail in the wake of the cancellation.

“Basically any kid enrolled in a Regents course, they’re waiving (the exam) this year,” he said. “So long as you’re passing the course, you’re good to go.”

For the students which are enrolled but are not passing a Regents course, McGurl said they can qualify for summer school and still have the Regents exam waived.

“They haven’t made a decision if there are August Regents or not,” he said.

With school closures being extended through April 29, New York public schools will have shuttered their doors for nearly seven consecutive weeks. As New York is incrementally lengthening the closure unlike other states such as Vermont, McGurl said the district has had to morph its lesson plans from “enrichment” activities initially to instruction.

“We’ve transitioned now into new instruction,” said McGurl. “We’re going to make the best of it.”

To facilitate this, nearly every student in the district now has a Chromebook and most of the instruction is taking place online.

Regents were scheduled to start June 17, with the last day of classes being June 16. If classes resume at the end of the month that leaves about six weeks to wrap the school year, which McGurl feels is adequate time to do so.

“We can salvage the end of the year,” he said.

