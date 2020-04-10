Pember to present online concert with Dave Ruch April 14

T he Pember will feature Adirondack music and stories with Dave Ruch in an online concert on Tuesday, April 14, from noon to 12:40 p.m.

During this time of staying home and staying safe, it is not possible for performer and teaching artist Ruch to be at the Pember, so he will perform a fascinating mix of traditional Adirondack music and stories at noon via Facebook Live at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/events/3105467599498524/

Listeners do not need a Facebook account to join the concert.

From the earliest days of the settlement of our remote corner of New York State, and even prior to that with traveling groups of Mohawk and other Native American hunters, music has sustained the people of the North Country.

Much of this musical treasure has been documented and preserved for the enjoyment of audiences today.

French-Canadian loggers and trappers, Yankee settlers from New England, waves of immigrants from the British Isles and Ireland coming directly across the Atlantic Ocean or down from Atlantic Canada, rural New Yorkers in search of work, escaped and freed slaves – all have contributed their voices to a rich store of self-made music that began in the early nineteenth century and continues to this day.

As project director for www.adirondackmusic.org, a website devoted to traditional Adirondack music and music making, and music director, producer, concert host and performer for the Emmy-winning “Songs to Keep: Treasures of an Adirondack Folk Collector” project, Ruch has spent literally thousands of hours researching Adirondack musical traditions, studying old field recordings and visiting with living links to this legacy.

Plan to tune into a fascinating concert by this lively and engaging performer.

