School budget at $27 million; district facing state aid cuts

By Matthew Saari

The Granville Central School District has a tentative $27 million budget in the works but the COVID-19 pandemic is throwing a sizable wrench into the works.

Because of the coronavirus and subsequent state-mandated shutdowns, the state is facing a $15 billion budget shortfall, which is trickling down into public education.

“We are very dependent on state aid,” said Granville school business manager Cathy Somich. “If that continues to escalate we’re going to see cuts.”

The school budget stands at $27,006, 883 of which 70% is derived from state aid.

Cuts have already been handed down by the state. In a Powerpoint presentation delivered to the Granville Board of Education Monday evening, one slide noted the district was slated to receive $18,772,130 in aid at the beginning of the year. At the beginning of the month this sum was reduced to $18,481,633.

“All of the Foundation Aid was held to last year’s numbers,” Somich said.

Foundation Aid is a form of financial assistance for public schools first enacted in 2007.

To further complicate matters, Somich said, the state will have three “look-back” periods throughout the year at which time state legislators will examine the state budget and if finding additional budget shortfalls, further cut aid.

“We won’t know if that number will hold,” Somich said. “It puts us in a really tough situation.”

Those “look backs” will occur on April 30, June 30 and Dec. 31.

Granville however does have an ace up its sleeve in the form of a $5 million fund balance should it be faced with further aid cuts.

“We are in a pretty good financial place,” Somich said. “This is why you keep that fund balance.”

As of press time the tentative schedule for approving the 2020-2021 school budget is as follows: the budget will be made available to the public between May 12 and May 19 after which a budget hearing will be held between May 19 and May 26. A budget notice will then be mailed out “no later than May 27” for a scheduled budget vote on June 2.

