April 10, 2020

Window, door maker eyes Manchester Wood

By Matthew Saari

A new business may be taking root at the former site of Manchester Wood in Granville.

A window and door manufacturer has submitted an application to the START-UP NY program, with the intent of locating its business at the 60,000-square foot facility at 1159 County Route 24.

“We’re excited,” said Bonnie Stofer, director of SUNY Adirondack’s business central department.

Stofer’s department handles local economic development, inspiring entrepreneurship and career readiness of the college’s students.

START-UP NY is a program administered through the state office of Empire State Development.

“START-UP NY helps new and expanding businesses through tax-based incentives and innovative academic partnerships,” the state website explains.

To qualify for START-UP NY, the applicant must meet three criteria: be a new business to the state or be expanding beyond its current location; partner with a state college; and create new jobs and contribute to the economic development of the community.

The boon for the applicant is the ability to “operate tax-free for 10 years on or near eligible university or college campuses.”

As the application process is ongoing, Stofer said details concerning the business are confidential and cannot be released at this time.

“It’s a confidential process,” she said.

The announcement did indicate the business will manufacturer “European-style, high-performance windows and doors for residential and commercial buildings,”

“You’re cutting the expense of your current heating and cooling substantially,” Stofer said of the proposed product. “This company is very much plugged into the latest technology.”

Additionally, the announcement indicated the employer “intends to manufacture in the Granville plant and will seek to employ local talent in manufacturing including production engineer and production line workers.”

This manufacturer was brought to the attention of Stofer through the efforts of Laura Oswald, director of Economic Development at Washington County.

“Laura has put in countless hours of work,” Stofer said.

With the announcement being made this week, Stofer said the manufacturer must now submit its formal application while SUNY Adirondack submits its sponsor application.

“We’re working sort of in tandem,” Stofer said.

This must be done within 60 days, which is then followed by a 30-day turnaround, meaning the manufacturer may begin setting up its operation by the end of June, beginning of July. However, Stofer noted, the COVID-19 pandemic could delay the process.

“I could not even begin to project a timeline,” she said. “We’re hopeful this will stay on the timelines.”

Of note, the website of CBRE, the real estate broker managing the Manchester Wood property, indicates it is still on the market.

The former site of Manchester Wood has sat on the market, vacant, for nearly two years since the longtime maker of hardwood furniture closed its doors in August 2018.

Since then, CBRE reported some interest in the property but these prospects never became reality. To further entice prospective buyers, CBRE lowered the asking price last year from $1,399,000 to $1,159,000. It has since been lowered again to $999,000.

