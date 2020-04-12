N. Williams St. may open one-way

By PJ Ferguson

Whitehall village officials are now considering the idea of opening North Williams Street to one-lane, one-way traffic.

Proposed by trustee David Chaplin during Thursday’s budget workshop, the move would allow easier access for emergency vehicles to respond to calls more quickly, though they would still have to drive around County Route 9A to exit the scene.

The board previously pondered opening up the street to one-lane traffic, but that would require erecting stop lights at each end to ensure traffic control.

The cost was prohibitive to implement this idea, with an estimated price tag of roughly $7,000 per month for the stop lights.

Before Chaplin’s suggestion, trustee Tim Watson proposed opening up both lanes of traffic, closing off the sidewalks, but the rest of the board was wary of this idea, as it was not recommended by an engineer.

“It would not be prudent on our part to go against the engineer’s recommendation,” said Mayor Phil Smith.

North Williams Street and the damaged canal wall that caused its closure still need to be examined by an engineer before any actions are taken.

The board has included $90,000 in the upcoming budget to pay for engineering studies for re-opening the road and to assess the cost of repairing the wall.

“We got to start somewhere,” said trustee Teresa Austin.

The board recently agreed that it is important for an engineer to continue monitoring the wall for any movement.

During Tuesday’s organization meeting, Smith announced he is pursuing a $300,000 grant for repairs to the wall, but the village will not know if it will be awarded the grant until December.

Even if the grant is awarded, it is still unknown how much repairs to the wall will ultimately cost.

