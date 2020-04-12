April 12, 2020

N. Williams St. may open one-way

The Whitehall Village Board (R-L: David Chaplin, Timothy Watson, Pat Norton, Teresa Austin and Mayor Phil Smith.

By PJ Ferguson

Whitehall village officials are now considering the idea of opening North Williams Street to one-lane, one-way traffic.

Proposed by trustee David Chaplin during Thursday’s budget workshop, the move would allow easier access for emergency vehicles to respond to calls more quickly, though they would still have to drive around County Route 9A to exit the scene.

The board previously pondered opening up the street to one-lane traffic, but that would require erecting stop lights at each end to ensure traffic control.

The cost was prohibitive to implement this idea, with an estimated price tag of roughly $7,000 per month for the stop lights.

Before Chaplin’s suggestion, trustee Tim Watson proposed opening up both lanes of traffic, closing off the sidewalks, but the rest of the board was wary of this idea, as it was not recommended by an engineer.

“It would not be prudent on our part to go against the engineer’s recommendation,” said Mayor Phil Smith.

North Williams Street and the damaged canal wall that caused its closure still need to be examined by an engineer before any actions are taken.

The board has included $90,000 in the upcoming budget to pay for engineering studies for re-opening the road and to assess the cost of repairing the wall.

“We got to start somewhere,” said trustee Teresa Austin.

The board recently agreed that it is important for an engineer to continue monitoring the wall for any movement.

During Tuesday’s organization meeting, Smith announced he is pursuing a $300,000 grant for repairs to the wall, but the village will not know if it will be awarded the grant until December.

Even if the grant is awarded, it is still unknown how much repairs to the wall will ultimately cost.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , ,

About Matt Saari

View all posts by Matt Saari
April 12, 2020

N. Williams St. may open one-way

This section of North Williams Street has been closed since September.

By PJ Ferguson Whitehall village officials are now considering the idea of opening North Williams Street to one-lane, one-way traffic. […]

April 10, 2020

Window, door maker eyes Manchester Wood

manchester wood building mug

By Matthew Saari A new business may be taking root at the former site of Manchester Wood in Granville. A […]

April 10, 2020

Pember to present online concert with Dave Ruch April 14

Dave Ruch for banner

The Pember will feature Adirondack music and stories with Dave Ruch in an online concert on Tuesday, April 14, from […]

April 10, 2020

School budget at $27 million; district facing state aid cuts

Granville High School

By Matthew Saari The Granville Central School District has a tentative $27 million budget in the works but the COVID-19 […]

April 8, 2020

Village schedules July fireworks

granville fireworks

By Matthew Saari The Granville Village Board has scheduled the village’s annual July 4 fireworks display and Summer Concert series, […]

April 8, 2020

Village sets leaf, brush pick-up dates

leafs

The Village of Granville is planning a number of leaf and brush pick-ups this spring. Department of Public Works crews […]

April 8, 2020

Rutland Rec provides workers’ kids camp

Rutland Recreation and Parks Department logo

By Jared Stamm The Rutland Recreation Department has partnered with Rutland Regional Medical Center, Visiting Nurses Association and the Greater […]

April 7, 2020

Village’s public hearing continuing

Whitehall Municipal Center.

By PJ Ferguson The public hearing regarding the village’s comprehensive revitalization plan will remain open until Tuesday, April 14, as […]

April 7, 2020

N. Williams may stay closed

The Whitehall Village Board (R-L: David Chaplin, Timothy Watson, Pat Norton, Teresa Austin and Mayor Phil Smith.

By PJ Ferguson The section of North Williams Street that has been closed since September due to the damaged canal […]

April 7, 2020

Local slate company retools, makes PPE

slate

Millennium Slate LLC is reopening and retooling its plant to make personal protective equipment (PPE) for the Covid-19 pandemic. On […]

April 6, 2020

Telescope offers production services, state remains mum

telescope

By Matthew Saari With COVID-19 cases continuing to mount, New York State is ignoring businesses fully capable of producing personal […]

April 6, 2020

Farmers dumping milk because of pandemic

dairy dump

By Matthew Saari It may be time to start crying over spilled milk. Dairy farmers locally and across the country […]