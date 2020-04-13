April 13, 2020

Obituary: Edward “Pops” Ritchie

Hebron, NY – Edward Charles Ritchie passed away on April 8, 2020

Ed was born on July 10, 1936 the third child of eight, in Louisville, Kentucky the son of the late Samuel and Emily (Powell) Ritchie.

Ed lived and worked on the family farm until he joined the Marines where he proudly served from 1955-59. While in the Marines he was fortunate to meet and fall in love with Kit, his beloved wife of 43 years.

He worked as a teacher, though only for a short time. However, he passed on his knowledge of his craft and life experience to anyone willing to learn. He had a passion for geography and history, particularly Native American culture. But make no mistake his greatest joy in life was his family. As his family expanded with the addition of grandchildren and great grandchildren, it was easy to see the love in his eyes when they were around, especially the two great granddaughters.

Ed was a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend to many. He held a special place in the entire community, as many affectionally knew him as “Pops.”

Pops was predeceased by his parents Sam and Emily, brothers Paul and Joseph, sister Shirley Ann and his wife Catherine “Kit” (Byrnes) Ritchie. He will be lovingly remembered by his children Michael (Christine Schrage) of Great Falls Montana, Jeffrey (Sheila Marshall) Galway, Colleen Fuller of Granville, and Erin Ritchie (Jim Koines) of Ballston Spa. He was blessed with 6 grandchildren: Lauren Mignin (Peter), Sarah Rhodes (Grant), Christopher Fuller (Merribeth), Emily Fuller, Matthew Fuller, and Kitsy Wilcox. and two great granddaughters: Hadleigh Fuller and Harper Fuller.  As well as his son in law Robert Fuller of Hartford.  Also left to cherish his memory are his siblings:  brothers Pat Ritchie (Carolyn), Gary Ritchie, sisters Mary Masden (Garland), Linda Kibler (Warren), and many nieces and nephews.

Those who wish to remember Pops in a special way are encouraged to support St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-995 in his memory.

Pops burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery where he will be laid to rest with Kit.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

 

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

About User

View all posts by User
April 13, 2020

Obituary: Carolyn Ann Juckett

Juckett obit photo

Granville, NY – Carolyn Ann Juckett, age 88, passed away at her home on March 30, 2020. Carolyn was born […]

April 13, 2020

Obituary: Edward “Pops” Ritchie

Ritchie obit photo

Hebron, NY – Edward Charles Ritchie passed away on April 8, 2020 Ed was born on July 10, 1936 the […]

April 13, 2020

Virus delays village projects

flat iron

By PJ Ferguson The COVID-19 pandemic is delaying a number of village projects, says Mayor Phil Smith. Among the projects […]

April 12, 2020

N. Williams St. may open one-way

This section of North Williams Street has been closed since September.

By PJ Ferguson Whitehall village officials are now considering the idea of opening North Williams Street to one-lane, one-way traffic. […]

April 10, 2020

Pember to present online concert with Dave Ruch April 14

Dave Ruch for banner

The Pember will feature Adirondack music and stories with Dave Ruch in an online concert on Tuesday, April 14, from […]

April 10, 2020

School budget at $27 million; district facing state aid cuts

Granville High School

By Matthew Saari The Granville Central School District has a tentative $27 million budget in the works but the COVID-19 […]

April 9, 2020

School closure extended, Regents exams canceled

gcs

By Matthew Saari Earlier this week New York State extended the COVID-19 school closure until the end of the month […]

April 8, 2020

Village schedules July fireworks

granville fireworks

By Matthew Saari The Granville Village Board has scheduled the village’s annual July 4 fireworks display and Summer Concert series, […]

April 8, 2020

Village sets leaf, brush pick-up dates

leafs

The Village of Granville is planning a number of leaf and brush pick-ups this spring. Department of Public Works crews […]

April 8, 2020

Rutland Rec provides workers’ kids camp

Rutland Recreation and Parks Department logo

By Jared Stamm The Rutland Recreation Department has partnered with Rutland Regional Medical Center, Visiting Nurses Association and the Greater […]

April 7, 2020

Village’s public hearing continuing

Whitehall Municipal Center.

By PJ Ferguson The public hearing regarding the village’s comprehensive revitalization plan will remain open until Tuesday, April 14, as […]

April 7, 2020

N. Williams may stay closed

The Whitehall Village Board (R-L: David Chaplin, Timothy Watson, Pat Norton, Teresa Austin and Mayor Phil Smith.

By PJ Ferguson The section of North Williams Street that has been closed since September due to the damaged canal […]