April 13, 2020

Obituary: Jack H. LaRock, Jr.

W hitehall -Jack H. LaRock, Jr. 45, went unexpectedly into the arms of the Lord on April 6, 2020.

Jack was born July 7, 1974, the son of Jack and Mary LaRock.  Jack is predeceased by his father and his sister Patricia A. LaRock.

Jack was a beloved companion to his girlfriend of 25 years, Evelyn Linendoll and his children Cody, Kaydyn, and Kayly LaRock of Whitehall.

Besides his mother, Jack is survived by one brother Joseph LaRock of Whitehall, two sisters Mary (LaRock) Torres of Shaftsbury, Vermont, and Tammy (LaRock) Cutter of North Carolina as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.  He is also survived by an amazing best friend, Charles Austin of Whitehall.

Jack was truly one of a kind for those who knew him.  He loved his children more than life itself.  Jack enjoyed fishing and fixing things.  He had a laugh and a smile that would brighten your day.  He was a dedicated father, son, brother, uncle, and nephew.

If Jack had it, you could be sure you had it too.

Due to the current health crisis, calling hours and services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.

 

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

About User

View all posts by User
April 13, 2020

Obituary: Jack H. LaRock, Jr.

LaRock, Jack obit photo

Whitehall -Jack H. LaRock, Jr. 45, went unexpectedly into the arms of the Lord on April 6, 2020. Jack was […]

April 13, 2020

Obituary: Mitchell James Van Guilder

Van Guilder obit photo

It is in great sadness that the family of Mitchell James Van Guilder announces his passing after a long illness, […]

April 13, 2020

Obituary: Carolyn Ann Juckett

Juckett obit photo

Granville, NY – Carolyn Ann Juckett, age 88, passed away at her home on March 30, 2020. Carolyn was born […]

April 13, 2020

Obituary: Edward “Pops” Ritchie

Ritchie obit photo

Hebron, NY – Edward Charles Ritchie passed away on April 8, 2020 Ed was born on July 10, 1936 the […]

April 12, 2020

N. Williams St. may open one-way

This section of North Williams Street has been closed since September.

By PJ Ferguson Whitehall village officials are now considering the idea of opening North Williams Street to one-lane, one-way traffic. […]

April 10, 2020

Window, door maker eyes Manchester Wood

manchester wood building mug

By Matthew Saari A new business may be taking root at the former site of Manchester Wood in Granville. A […]

April 10, 2020

Pember to present online concert with Dave Ruch April 14

Dave Ruch for banner

The Pember will feature Adirondack music and stories with Dave Ruch in an online concert on Tuesday, April 14, from […]

April 10, 2020

School budget at $27 million; district facing state aid cuts

Granville High School

By Matthew Saari The Granville Central School District has a tentative $27 million budget in the works but the COVID-19 […]

April 9, 2020

School closure extended, Regents exams canceled

gcs

By Matthew Saari Earlier this week New York State extended the COVID-19 school closure until the end of the month […]

April 8, 2020

Village schedules July fireworks

granville fireworks

By Matthew Saari The Granville Village Board has scheduled the village’s annual July 4 fireworks display and Summer Concert series, […]

April 8, 2020

Village sets leaf, brush pick-up dates

leafs

The Village of Granville is planning a number of leaf and brush pick-ups this spring. Department of Public Works crews […]

April 8, 2020

Rutland Rec provides workers’ kids camp

Rutland Recreation and Parks Department logo

By Jared Stamm The Rutland Recreation Department has partnered with Rutland Regional Medical Center, Visiting Nurses Association and the Greater […]