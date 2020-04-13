Obituary: Jack H. LaRock, Jr.

W hitehall -Jack H. LaRock, Jr. 45, went unexpectedly into the arms of the Lord on April 6, 2020.

Jack was born July 7, 1974, the son of Jack and Mary LaRock. Jack is predeceased by his father and his sister Patricia A. LaRock.

Jack was a beloved companion to his girlfriend of 25 years, Evelyn Linendoll and his children Cody, Kaydyn, and Kayly LaRock of Whitehall.

Besides his mother, Jack is survived by one brother Joseph LaRock of Whitehall, two sisters Mary (LaRock) Torres of Shaftsbury, Vermont, and Tammy (LaRock) Cutter of North Carolina as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by an amazing best friend, Charles Austin of Whitehall.

Jack was truly one of a kind for those who knew him. He loved his children more than life itself. Jack enjoyed fishing and fixing things. He had a laugh and a smile that would brighten your day. He was a dedicated father, son, brother, uncle, and nephew.

If Jack had it, you could be sure you had it too.

Due to the current health crisis, calling hours and services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.

