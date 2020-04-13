April 13, 2020

Obituary: Mitchell James Van Guilder

I t is in great sadness that the family of Mitchell James Van Guilder announces his passing after a long illness, on Thursday April 9, 2020 at the age of 59. He resided on Lee Road at the time of his death.  Mitchell will be lovingly remembered by his family and many lifelong friends.

He was born in Granville New York, on January 22, 1961.  He was proceeded in death by his parents Edward and Jessie Van Guilder and older brother Duwayne Van Guilder. Is survived by Ricky Van Guilder, Randy Van Guilder and Monalisa Wilson. As well as several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews

Mitchell attended Granville Central School and studied culinary at southern Adirondack Educational Center.  He was a very good cook and loved to host dinner parties for friends and relatives.   Mitchell worked for many years at Honey Hill Farms with is loving lifelong friend Roy Myers.  He enjoyed riding around and going to lawn sales with his friends. Weather he needed anything or not.  He was quite a social Butterfly to say the least, he had the gift of gab and the Bull to boot.  He could be quite entertaining at times and always said what was on his mind.

There will be no services held in his honor.  Mitchell’s intentions were to donate his body to science, through Albany Medical College Anatomical Gift Program.  I am saddened to say that because of the Covid19 epidemic crisis they were unable to except his generous donation.

“The song may have ended but the melody remains”

 

 

 

