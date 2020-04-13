April 13, 2020

Village massages budget, will increase taxes 1.78%

Whitehall Municipal Center.

By PJ Ferguson

“We need to figure out how to cut some money as usual,” said Whitehall Mayor Phil Smith.

Initially over budget by about $477,000, the village board was scrambling to make cuts in time for the deadline to hold a public hearing on a tentative budget by April 15.

As of Monday, they pieced it all together, with a budget totaling $2,252,679.20, making up for most of the difference by taking the money from the fund balance.

All in all, the 2020-2021 budget is up $132,000 from last year, largely due to $90,000 that has been set aside for working on the canal wall and $30,000 to help pay for a code enforcement officer, Smith said.

Residents will see a tax increase of about 1.78%, which is the maximum rate increase without exceeding the state tax cap. Ultimately, the increase will accrue an additional $29,000 for the village.

The fund balance currently sits at $640,000, but after making some cuts to the general budget, the village will need to take $378,345 from that balance to make up the difference.

Smith said he expects that the fund balance will ultimately end up mostly unchanged as the village is anticipating a surplus of $200,000 from last year’s budget, though the final numbers won’t be known until June.

While Smith and the board had reservations about taking money from the fund balance, they felt there was no other choice.

“We’ve cut pretty much everywhere we thought we could,” said Smith, “We’d have to make deep cuts in wages and we just didn’t feel we could do that.”

While village taxes will see an uptick, Smith notes that the village hasn’t raised taxes in a couple of years.

“We’re due for a bit of an increase,” he said.

However, water and sewer rates will not see an increase this year.

The water budget for 2020-2021 is $436,609, while sewer is $508,372, mostly unchanged from last year.

“Last year we raised rates on water and sewer,” said Smith, “We’re leaving those alone.”

The village spent more than two hours last Thursday morning crunching out the numbers and making cuts where they felt were applicable.

Some cuts include the DPW’s requests for a pole barn and a tire machine and balancer.

Ninety minutes into the meeting the board discussed cutting $8,900 out of the budget for a down payment on a new police truck, with Smith asking police chief Ernie Bassett what was the benefit of purchasing a truck versus a car.

The chief responded that the police department cannot just purchase vehicles “off the lot” and that special upgrades were necessary to allow for the wear and tear that the officers potentially put on the vehicle during high-speed chases and other crisis situations.

The end result – the board opted to keep the down payment in the budget.

At this point, board members acknowledged they were “nickeling and diming” in an attempt to decrease the amount they would need to take from the fund balance.

“Sometimes taxes have to go up,” said trustee Pat Norton.

“Yeah but is this the right time?” asked trustee Teresa Austin.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , ,

About Matt Saari

View all posts by Matt Saari
April 13, 2020

Local businesses face uncertain future

local butcher shop

By PJ Ferguson Whitehall businesses are facing severe setbacks because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some so much they may never […]

April 13, 2020

Village massages budget, will increase taxes 1.78%

The Whitehall Village Board (R-L: David Chaplin, Timothy Watson, Pat Norton, Teresa Austin and Mayor Phil Smith.

By PJ Ferguson “We need to figure out how to cut some money as usual,” said Whitehall Mayor Phil Smith. […]

April 13, 2020

Health center to close temporarily

Whitehall Health Center

By PJ Ferguson The Whitehall Health Center will be temporarily closed, as per an order from parent branch Glens Falls […]

April 13, 2020

Obituary: Jack H. LaRock, Jr.

LaRock, Jack obit photo

Whitehall -Jack H. LaRock, Jr. 45, went unexpectedly into the arms of the Lord on April 6, 2020. Jack was […]

April 13, 2020

Obituary: Carolyn Ann Juckett

Juckett obit photo

Granville, NY – Carolyn Ann Juckett, age 88, passed away at her home on March 30, 2020. Carolyn was born […]

April 13, 2020

Obituary: Edward “Pops” Ritchie

Ritchie obit photo

Hebron, NY – Edward Charles Ritchie passed away on April 8, 2020 Ed was born on July 10, 1936 the […]

April 13, 2020

Virus delays village projects

Flatiron building

By PJ Ferguson The COVID-19 pandemic is delaying a number of village projects, says Mayor Phil Smith. Among the projects […]

April 12, 2020

N. Williams St. may open one-way

This section of North Williams Street has been closed since September.

By PJ Ferguson Whitehall village officials are now considering the idea of opening North Williams Street to one-lane, one-way traffic. […]

April 10, 2020

Window, door maker eyes Manchester Wood

manchester wood building mug

By Matthew Saari A new business may be taking root at the former site of Manchester Wood in Granville. A […]

April 10, 2020

Pember to present online concert with Dave Ruch April 14

Dave Ruch for banner

The Pember will feature Adirondack music and stories with Dave Ruch in an online concert on Tuesday, April 14, from […]

April 10, 2020

School budget at $27 million; district facing state aid cuts

Granville High School

By Matthew Saari The Granville Central School District has a tentative $27 million budget in the works but the COVID-19 […]

April 9, 2020

School closure extended, Regents exams canceled

gcs

By Matthew Saari Earlier this week New York State extended the COVID-19 school closure until the end of the month […]