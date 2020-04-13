Village massages budget, will increase taxes 1.78%

By PJ Ferguson

“We need to figure out how to cut some money as usual,” said Whitehall Mayor Phil Smith.

Initially over budget by about $477,000, the village board was scrambling to make cuts in time for the deadline to hold a public hearing on a tentative budget by April 15.

As of Monday, they pieced it all together, with a budget totaling $2,252,679.20, making up for most of the difference by taking the money from the fund balance.

All in all, the 2020-2021 budget is up $132,000 from last year, largely due to $90,000 that has been set aside for working on the canal wall and $30,000 to help pay for a code enforcement officer, Smith said.

Residents will see a tax increase of about 1.78%, which is the maximum rate increase without exceeding the state tax cap. Ultimately, the increase will accrue an additional $29,000 for the village.

The fund balance currently sits at $640,000, but after making some cuts to the general budget, the village will need to take $378,345 from that balance to make up the difference.

Smith said he expects that the fund balance will ultimately end up mostly unchanged as the village is anticipating a surplus of $200,000 from last year’s budget, though the final numbers won’t be known until June.

While Smith and the board had reservations about taking money from the fund balance, they felt there was no other choice.

“We’ve cut pretty much everywhere we thought we could,” said Smith, “We’d have to make deep cuts in wages and we just didn’t feel we could do that.”

While village taxes will see an uptick, Smith notes that the village hasn’t raised taxes in a couple of years.

“We’re due for a bit of an increase,” he said.

However, water and sewer rates will not see an increase this year.

The water budget for 2020-2021 is $436,609, while sewer is $508,372, mostly unchanged from last year.

“Last year we raised rates on water and sewer,” said Smith, “We’re leaving those alone.”

The village spent more than two hours last Thursday morning crunching out the numbers and making cuts where they felt were applicable.

Some cuts include the DPW’s requests for a pole barn and a tire machine and balancer.

Ninety minutes into the meeting the board discussed cutting $8,900 out of the budget for a down payment on a new police truck, with Smith asking police chief Ernie Bassett what was the benefit of purchasing a truck versus a car.

The chief responded that the police department cannot just purchase vehicles “off the lot” and that special upgrades were necessary to allow for the wear and tear that the officers potentially put on the vehicle during high-speed chases and other crisis situations.

The end result – the board opted to keep the down payment in the budget.

At this point, board members acknowledged they were “nickeling and diming” in an attempt to decrease the amount they would need to take from the fund balance.

“Sometimes taxes have to go up,” said trustee Pat Norton.

“Yeah but is this the right time?” asked trustee Teresa Austin.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.