April 13, 2020

Virus delays village projects

By PJ Ferguson

The COVID-19 pandemic is delaying a number of village projects, says Mayor Phil Smith.

Among the projects is the long-awaited cleanup of the flatiron building on Main Street, which collapsed in May of 2018.

The cleanup is considered to be a non-essential operation under Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive order.

Therefore, the hold on the project is indefinite until the order is lifted.

“That is the nature of the flatiron building,” said Smith.

The building has long been a topic of public concern, with many calling for its demolition before its eventual collapse. Because of ownership disputes, the village was unable to take action before it fell.

Since then, the village received a $300,000 grant to aid in cleaning up the site, which is being prepped to be transformed into a parking lot.

Besides the flatiron building, the South Bay Bridge water main line rehabilitation project is also experiencing delays. Smith revealed that in a “kick-off” conference call with the state and Arold Construction, they projected that the job will be completed by the end of July.

While Arold will begin prepping the site in the coming weeks, the liner being used to seal the water line is on backorder from Germany, causing the delay in completion.

Arold is not anticipating having to shut down either lane during the course of the project besides a two-day period where it is expected each lane will need to be closed for four hours.

The village received a $750,000 grant to rehabilitate the water line, ultimately awarding the job to Arold Construction at their bid of $433,750.

In other COVID-19 news pertinent to the village, the board received a letter from the New York Municipal Insurance Reciprocal, or NYMIR, stating that consequences of the novel coronavirus pandemic would not be covered.

“They are basically telling us don’t expect to file claim to NYMIR about it,” said Smith.

Tags:

