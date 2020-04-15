Welch urges USDA Secretary Purdue to support dairy farmers

Vermont Representative Peter Welch, co-founder of the Congressional Dairy Farmer Caucus, on Tuesday led a letter to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Purdue, urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture to support dairy farmers facing an economic crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dairy farmers need support immediately,” wrote the Representatives. “We urge you [Secretary Purdue] to use your authority to provide support directly to producers. The CARES Act provides the USDA with $9.5 billion to assist producers and specifically cites dairy in the statutory language. We ask that you take immediate action to support this critical industry.”

Specifically, the letter urges USDA to use tools available to it to help dairy producers, such as: paying producers to reduce production; Compensating producers for milk that must be dumped; providing capital for processors to expand their capacity and increase their inventory; urchasing dairy products for food banks; reopening the Dairy Margin Coverage Program and providing retroactive coverage; and working to increase international food aid.

The full letter is available at https://welch.house.gov/sites/welch.house.gov/files/4.14.20 Dairy Letter Secretary Perdue.pdf. Fourteen other Representatives signed the letter, including all of the bipartisan co-chairs of the Congressional Dairy Farmer Caucus.

The Congressional Dairy Farmers Caucus is a bipartisan organization launched in 2009 by Welch and more than 50 other members of Congress to ensure that critical issues confronting the American dairy farmer are understood in Congress.

