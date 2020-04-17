Memorial Day parade canceled; Virus nixes 100-year tradition

By Matthew Saari

For the first time in a century, Granville will not have a Memorial Day parade.

Organizers announced Friday that the holiday staple will not take place this year, citing ongoing social distancing guidelines and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s the first time, to my knowledge, we’ve never been able to celebrate Memorial Day,” said parade chairman Jerry Austin.

This week Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended state social distancing guidelines – including people maintaining a six-foot distance from one another and prohibiting gatherings greater than 10 people – to May 15. Additionally, Cuomo declared anyone going out in public must wear a mask.

Although the guidelines are in effect until mid-May and Memorial Day isn’t slated until the end of May, Austin noted that would leave only 10 days for organizers to put the parade together. Plus, Cuomo has been extending pandemic guidelines bit by bit and it’s unknown if he will extend them further.

“Rather than try and jump through hoops at the last minute we’ve decided it’s a pandemic and we’ll follow the guidelines,” Austin said.

Perhaps of greatest import, Austin noted that the majority of legionnaires and veterans who participate in the parade are elderly and thus most at-risk to contract COVID-19 and suffer lethal complication.

That’s not to say, however, that Granville’s veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice will not be remembered this year. Austin said members of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars will be out placing 1,444 American flags on the graves of local veterans.

Although this year’s parade has been canceled, Austin is hopeful a bit of the Memorial Day tradition and spirit will carry on into the summer, when another parade is scheduled.

Aug. 16 marks American Legion Post 323’s 100th anniversary. Originally, Austin said, a parade was scheduled to mark the occasion, and given the current circumstances, may also incorporate the Memorial Day festivities and tradition.

“We’ll see if we can incorporate a little bit of Memorial Day,” he said.

