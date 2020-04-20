Hartford man charged with rape

A Hartford man has been arrested for rape, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Daryl K. Barker Jr., 28, was charged with rape in the second degree, a class D felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

The arrest occurred on April 17, resulting from a joint investigation by the Washington County Probation Office, the District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office.

It is alleged that Barker had sexual intercourse with an individual under the age of 15 with whom he was acquainted.

Barker has been held on bail in the amount of $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond.

