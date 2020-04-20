Joe’s Pizza, Putorti’s doing well

By PJ Ferguson

For small local businesses, the key to making it through trying times relies on decades of service to the community.

“I’m busier now than I have been in a long time,” said Joe’s Pizza owner Joe Kelley.

While many businesses in the area have been forced to close their doors, either temporarily or indefinitely, some local businesses are thriving more than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joe’s Pizza is among those in the latter category.

With wait times that have exceeded 90 minutes, in just five hours of operation each day, Tuesday through Sunday 3 to 8 p.m., Kelley estimates they are feeding 400-500 people a night, receiving more than 100 orders like every night is a Friday or Saturday.

Joe’s is one of the few businesses in town that has consistently offered delivery services, though Kelley believes the reason for their success is based on their “20-year head start.”

“Our customers must really trust,” Kelley said, “I want to thank the public for supporting us the way they have been.”

Furthermore, Kelley believes that the community is “comfortable” with his product, boasting the consistency of his food over the past 20 years of operation.

While business is booming, Kelley misses the “face-to-face interaction” with his customers, a large part of his love for working in the industry and as a somewhat surprising note, Kelley says that liquor sales have not accelerated to the extent that most would believe.

Liquor sales in the nation have risen anywhere from 50 to 75 percent from where they were last year at this time, according to several media reports.

Though many are struggling during times of record high unemployment and fears of gathering with friends and family, Kelley believes there is a plus side to this whole situation.

“A lot of good things are coming out of this, we just can’t see the silver lining yet,” said Kelley. “The pride in the kitchen is at an all-time high and we’re more than happy to work for our customers during this time.”

Joe’s Pizza is not the only business in town that is experiencing record sales; Putorti’s Market is also reporting a similar boom.

“Our sales are close to Fourth of July sales,” said owner Fra Putorti, “It’s been crazy.”

Putorti also feels that it is the market’s longstanding relationship with the community that is driving the success, a relationship that has existed for more than 90 years.

“It is just safe coming in here, people feel safe,” said Putorti. “We keep things clean and we try to keep the products they are looking for.”

Among those products are toilet paper, hand sanitizer and other items that could be difficult to find in the larger big box stores during this pandemic.

Notably, Putorti’s is one of the few hubs in town that is currently open for lunch, another driver of their increased business.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.