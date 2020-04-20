April 20, 2020

Police: Drunk man almost drove car into stream; returns to station hours later, beer in hand

By Matthew Saari

A 39-year-old Gansevoort man was arrested last week after allegedly almost driving his car into a stream, the result of a blood alcohol content more than double the state legal limit.

Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, April 12, Whitehall police were dispatched to Old State Route 22 for a car off the road, almost into a stream.

On arrival, police said several beer cans were found in the vicinity and Brian G. Wood identified himself as the driver and owner of the vehicle.

Although police noted the car had a smashed windshield, Wood denied medical attention, explaining the damage was caused not a result of a crash but rather during a recent fight with a Green Beret, which he won. Wood added he used to be a Marine but couldn’t talk about his service as it was top secret.

Police said Wood smelled strongly of alcohol and slurred his words while he explained the situation.

After providing his background, police said Wood explained he was on his way to Port Henry when he stopped to get some rest. While he was sleeping, Wood said, a passerby woke him up, startling him and causing him to shift the car into neutral and drive it almost into the stream.

The beer cans, Wood said, were the result of him drinking three beers after getting out of the car.

Police said Wood failed field sobriety tests and a breathalyzer revealed him to have a BAC of .17%. The state legal limit for driving is .08%.

Wood was charged with operating a vehicle with a BAC of .08% or greater and DWI, both misdemeanors and failure to keep right, an infraction.

Five hours after being released to a sober third party, Wood returned to the police station, six pack of beer in hand, explaining he had no place to go. After his arrest, Wood said he was taken to the former Budget Inn on U.S. Route 4 but found it was closed.

Police told him he should probably spend the money he was going to rent a room with on a taxi instead but Wood said he already spent it on carbohydrates, in a bid to keep warm. He won’t have any further funds until noon the next day, Wood explained.

While police attempted to contact Blue Cross and Washington County Department of Social Services, Wood said he would be outside getting drunk.

Working together with DSS, Whitehall police secured a room for Wood at the Hampton Motor Inn, east of the village. However, he couldn’t bring any drugs or booze with him, so police made him dump his recently-acquired six pack out.

Officer Damian Duffy handled the arrest.

