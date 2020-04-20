April 20, 2020

Town board ends playground use

The Whitehall town board wearing face masks during Wednesday’s meeting.

By PJ Ferguson

“We’re following Vermont State law, sitting a cow’s length away,” quipped Whitehall town supervisor John Rozell during Wednesday’s regularly scheduled board meeting.

Wearing face masks, the town board practiced social distancing while discussing town business that needed to be addressed.

After receiving several complaints about children and families using the rec center grounds, Rozell locked up the playground portion to prevent further gatherings.

Additionally, the Whitehall Police Department was notified to break up groups of people playing basketball and other recreational activities that do not adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Board member Timothy Kingsley asked the board if “guidelines” had been established for reopening the rec center. Rozell noted that the rec center would be closed as long as the school facilities are closed.

“I don’t think they’ve made those decisions yet,” said board member Christopher Dudley, who is also a member of the Whitehall Board of Education, “A lot will depend on how things shake out.”

Dudley expressed doubts that there would be a return to normalcy with “anything short of a vaccine.”

The school has closed its grounds, barricading the entry with large cones. They have asked several pedestrians walking and running the track to leave on separate occasions, with one runner being from New York City, according to board member David Hollister.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered businesses and is taking a heavy toll on municipalities, Rozell is hopeful that the town of Whitehall will fare better than most.

“The county and state are in rough shape,” Rozell said, “which means the towns and villages will be in rough shape. It’s going to be awhile to come back financially, I hope that we’re luckier than most townships.”

Rozell has kept track of COVID-19 related expenses to the town, including the continued payment of laid-off workers from the rec center. It is expected that some, if not all expenses related to the pandemic, could be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

