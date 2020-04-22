Obituary: Henry J. Duval Sr.

BENNINGTON, VT- Henry Joseph Duval, 70, of Rutland, VT died Tuesday morning April 7, 2020 at the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington.

He was born on June 19, 1949 in Proctor, VT the son of Charles and Germaine (Knapp) Duval.

He attended Castleton Elementary School and Fair Haven Union High School before enlisting in the United States Marine Corp in June of 1967.

Henry graduated from Marine Corps boot camp at Parris island South Carolina on September 1, 1967. His tour of duty in Vietnam took place between 1968 and 1969 as an artilleryman where he took part in the famous battle of Khe-Sanh among others. He was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corps on June 27, 1973 at the rank of corporal.

After his service, he was employed as a welder and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Union. He also did carpentry work with several contractors in the Rutland area.

His hobbies included fishing and hunting, especially with his nephew Neil Cunningham and niece Michele Clark, and he even had a crossbow license. He also enjoyed shooting guns, playing cards, and antiquing. He was a collector at heart. He loved to dance and play the guitar with his brothers and had an affection for real country music. Two of his favorite song were “The Old Man and His Horn” by Gene Watson and “A Daisy a Day” by Jud Strunk.

He was known for speaking his mind regardless of what anyone would think and his grandchildren inherited that spitfire for sure.

Survivors include a son Henry J. Duval Jr of RI and his fiancé Amber Holden, 3 sisters Carolyn and George W. (deceased) Aitken of Poultney, VT, Barbara and Thomas Ettori of Castleton, VT, and Joanne and Bruce Williams of Poultney, VT, brothers John and Bobbi Duval of New Bern NC and James and Sandy Duval of Granville, NY, 2 granddaughters Ashley and Kyle King and Bailee Cameron, a grandson Hunter Cameron, a great-granddaughter Grace King, and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his daughter Melissa “Missy” Cameron on January 17, 2008, mother in 2013, father in 1981, a sister Charlene Weyrach in 2008 and 3 brothers Bill Duval in 2015 Charles Duval Jr. in 2000 and Michael A. Duval Sr in 2018

Graveside services with state Honor Guard were held in the Hillside Cemetery in Castleton, VT.

Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St, Rutland, VT

Memorial contributions may be made to the Vermont Veteran’s Home and the Shriner’s Hospital.

