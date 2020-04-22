April 22, 2020

Town-wide yard sale postponed

By Matthew Saari

A spring-time staple of Granville will not be taking place this year.

Citing current restrictions in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the Granville Area Chamber of Commerce has opted to postpone the annual Town-wide Yard Sale.

“The annual Granville Town Wide Yard Sale is a much anticipated and well-attended event that brings a lot of folks into the village,” said chamber president Bob Tressler. “Unfortunately because of the restrictions regarding Covid-19 the event will have to be postponed from the scheduled date of May 17 to a date to be determined later in the season.”

At the time of cancellation, the state’s social distancing guidelines were to be in effect until May 15, and Tressler noted that leaves only two days for chamber organizers to schedule the event and there’s no guarantee the restrictions won’t be extended.

“There’s no sense in attempting to skirt the issue,” he said.

A reschedule date has yet to be determined.

The town-wide sale proves to be a perennial favorite each year, drawing hundreds of bargain hunters to the Colored Slate Capital of the World.

“Everybody in the village and the surrounding area put out everything they have,” said Tressler. “You can get some terrific bargains.”

Tressler was unsure just how long the yard sale event has been a part of the Granville community but noted it’s been around at least as long as he’s been here – 16 years all told.

“I think it predates that quite a bit,” he said.

This also marks the first time the perennial favorite has been canceled.

“It’s a rain or shine event,” Tressler said. “People come out in inclement weather to find bargains.”

 

