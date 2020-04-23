Obituary: Carl Albert Mattison, Sr.

Wells, VT – Carl Albert Mattison, Sr., 78 of Wells, Vermont, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020 while a resident of the Granville Center Nursing home in Granville, NY.

Carl, a lifetime Vermonter and 48-year resident of Wells, was born October 28, 1941 to Donald and Lois (Wiley) Mattison of Manchester, Vermont. He is survived by his wife Joan (Woodard) of 52 years, his three children: Jeffery of Wells, Donald (wife Lisa) of Wells and Carl, Jr. (partner Rob) of Atlanta, GA. He also had two grandchildren, Lane and Paisley, the children of Jeff, both of Wells. He is also survived by his sister Muriel Smith of Middletown Springs, VT and many nieces and nephews.

After high school graduation from Burr and Burton Seminary in Manchester in 1959, Carl served in the United States Army for 2 years. After, he attended Albany Business College and later a specialized lumber grading program which led him to his longest position at Telescope Casual Furniture in Granville, where he worked for over 29 years mostly as a certified lumber grader until his retirement in 2004.

Carl met Joan Woodard on a blind date in the winter of 1966 and impressed her immediately when he tripped over a snowbank walking up to her house to meet her, after which Joan told her mother he was the one to marry as it was truly love at first sight. They were married in August of 1967 at St. Mary’s Church in Granville.

Carl was also an avid and successful lifetime deer hunter and overall sportsman. He had many of his trophies on display in his family home. Not once did he miss a moment of his sons’ baseball or basketball games and always encouraged them to work hard and, more than anything, “be a good person,” probably one of the most important qualities a parent can ever instill in a child. Carl enjoyed home renovation projects, attending stock car races, baseball (and most sports) and was an avid reader of fiction, at times finishing multiple books per week.

He was a member of the National Rifle Association, the North American Hunt Club and a member of the VFW.

He was predeceased by his father Donald in 1971 and his mother Lois in 2009.

Due to Covid-19, there will be no funeral arrangements at this time, but will be scheduled for a future date. Per his wishes, Carl will be cremated and his ashes will be scattered amongst the Vermont mountains that he enjoyed all of his life.

Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.