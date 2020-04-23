April 23, 2020

Obituary: Ruth Frances Heanue

W ells, VT – Ruth Frances Heanue, age 96, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at The Meadows in Rutland. Vermont.

Ruth was born on April 7, 1923 in Swampscott, Massachusetts the daughter of Edward and Irene (Mayhew) Wilcox.

She married John P. Heanue on June 11, 1944. They raised their six children while residing in White Plains, New York. They enjoyed their retirement years in Venice, Florida and Wells, Vermont.

She became an avid golfer from an early age and did so right up to her hole-in-one at age 74.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was predeceased by her brothers Donald and Robert Wilcox and her beloved husband John in 1999. Survivors are her children John Jr. (Patricia) of Vero Beach, FL, Richard of Old Lyme, CT, Peter (Wendy) of White Plains, NY, Jeffrey (Aurora) of Brewster, NY, David of Danbury, CT and Janet Heanue of Stamford, CT. Ruth was blessed with nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

A funeral service was held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:30 AM at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church Street, Granville, NY. Burial was at the Wells Cemetery, Wells, VT. Friends called from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

The family would like to give a special thanks to the kind and compassionate staff of The Meadows Nursing Home in Rutland, Vermont. In lieu of flowers they suggest memorial contributions be made to The Meadows Sunshine Fund, 240 Gables Place, Rutland, VT 05701.

 

