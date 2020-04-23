‘Praise board’ uplifts local spirits

By Duncan Campbell

Inspired by the trend of people posting rainbows on their windows, members of the Granville Christian community are creating a praise board to uplift spirits during the COVID-19 crisis.

Sharon Maranville, owner of the Heavenly Hair Salon, along with her husband, Jim, and her cousin, JoAnne Nadeau, teamed up to build a three-foot by four-foot whiteboard filled with scripture passages and other positive messages to show residents that they are not alone during this time; that God has not [...]

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.