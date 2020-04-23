April 23, 2020

Town to meet remotely

By Matthew Saari

The Granville Town Board will conduct its monthly meeting remotely, via Zoom, tonight at 7 p.m.

The town board and the town clerk will hold the meeting with everyone attending remotely. The public will not be able to listen in real time but, town supervisor Matt Hicks said, a recording of the meeting will be posted to the town’s website tomorrow.

Granville supervisor Matt Hicks

“I don’t have the capability to livestream,” Hicks said. “We’re trying to be as transparent as possible.”

Earlier this month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended the NY PAUSE initiative through May 15, including the suspension of Open Meeting Law. Although the initiative does allow public bodies to meet remotely, “provided that the public has the ability to view or listen to such proceeding,” Hicks noted that under state law Granville is considered a Class II town and technically isn’t required to have a monthly meeting.

“In a town of the second class, there is no specific statutory requirement for the number of town board meetings that must be held,” reads a document from the state Comptroller’s Office.

The board’s agenda is minimalist, including only basic town business. Officials will discuss reports from the town supervisor, the budget officer, the sole assessor, the local ordinance officer, the animal control/dog control officer and the highway superintendent, as well as the North Granville Water District Report.

“I’m just going to read these reports,” Hicks said.

Continued discussion regarding open mowing bids will be on the docket as well. The board will vote on Resolutions 39 and 40, which pertain to the appointment of Mary Emery to the Board of Assessment Review and the amendment to the 2020 budget respectively.

Board members Matt Rathbun, Jim Bradt, Ken Quick and Tom Cosey will also introduce the auditing of bills to fund highways within the town and within its vicinity, the North Granville Water District, general funding for the town and within its vicinity and lights for Middle Granville and North Granville.

“The main thing we’re trying to do is get the bills paid,” Hicks said.

The board asks that any resident who has a public comment to submit it to PO Box 177, Granville, New York 12832, or email town clerk Jenny Martelle at [email protected]

 

Duncan Campbell contributed to this report.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

About Matt Saari

View all posts by Matt Saari
April 23, 2020

‘Praise board’ uplifts local spirits

praise board

By Duncan Campbell Inspired by the trend of people posting rainbows on their windows, members of the Granville Christian community […]

April 23, 2020

Obituary: Betty S. Carey

Betty Carey obit

Betty S. Carey, 94, of Rutland died Wednesday morning, April 15, 2020, at Rutland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was […]

April 23, 2020

Obituary: Ruth Frances Heanue

Wells, VT – Ruth Frances Heanue, age 96, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at The Meadows in Rutland. […]

April 23, 2020

Obituary: Carl Albert Mattison, Sr.

Carl Mattison Sr obit photo

Wells, VT – Carl Albert Mattison, Sr., 78 of Wells, Vermont, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020 while a […]

April 22, 2020

Obituary: Henry J. Duval Sr.

Henry J Duval Sr obit photo

BENNINGTON, VT- Henry Joseph Duval, 70, of Rutland, VT died Tuesday morning April 7, 2020 at the Vermont Veterans Home […]

April 22, 2020

Town-wide yard sale postponed

yard sale

By Matthew Saari A spring-time staple of Granville will not be taking place this year. Citing current restrictions in place […]

April 20, 2020

Joe’s Pizza, Putorti’s doing well

Joe's Pizza is offering curb-side pickup for orders from 3pm to 8pm Tuesday through Sunday.

By PJ Ferguson For small local businesses, the key to making it through trying times relies on decades of service […]

April 20, 2020

No parade but ‘scaled down’ vets’ services

Last year's memorial day parade

By PJ Ferguson Whitehall’s Memorial Day services will be much different than years’ past, says American Legion Post 83 chairman […]

April 20, 2020

Hartford man charged with rape

police lights

A Hartford man has been arrested for rape, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Daryl K. Barker Jr., 28, […]

April 20, 2020

Police: Drunk man almost drove car into stream; returns to station hours later, beer in hand

police

By Matthew Saari A 39-year-old Gansevoort man was arrested last week after allegedly almost driving his car into a stream, […]

April 20, 2020

Town board ends playground use

Rec. Center

By PJ Ferguson “We’re following Vermont State law, sitting a cow’s length away,” quipped Whitehall town supervisor John Rozell during […]

April 20, 2020

County leaders disagree on reaction to COVID-19

Washington County has declared a state of emergency resulting in the closure of all non-essential departments.

By PJ Ferguson There is some disagreement on how to proceed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the county […]