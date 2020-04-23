Town to meet remotely

By Matthew Saari

The Granville Town Board will conduct its monthly meeting remotely, via Zoom, tonight at 7 p.m.

The town board and the town clerk will hold the meeting with everyone attending remotely. The public will not be able to listen in real time but, town supervisor Matt Hicks said, a recording of the meeting will be posted to the town’s website tomorrow.

“I don’t have the capability to livestream,” Hicks said. “We’re trying to be as transparent as possible.”

Earlier this month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended the NY PAUSE initiative through May 15, including the suspension of Open Meeting Law. Although the initiative does allow public bodies to meet remotely, “provided that the public has the ability to view or listen to such proceeding,” Hicks noted that under state law Granville is considered a Class II town and technically isn’t required to have a monthly meeting.

“In a town of the second class, there is no specific statutory requirement for the number of town board meetings that must be held,” reads a document from the state Comptroller’s Office.

The board’s agenda is minimalist, including only basic town business. Officials will discuss reports from the town supervisor, the budget officer, the sole assessor, the local ordinance officer, the animal control/dog control officer and the highway superintendent, as well as the North Granville Water District Report.

“I’m just going to read these reports,” Hicks said.

Continued discussion regarding open mowing bids will be on the docket as well. The board will vote on Resolutions 39 and 40, which pertain to the appointment of Mary Emery to the Board of Assessment Review and the amendment to the 2020 budget respectively.

Board members Matt Rathbun, Jim Bradt, Ken Quick and Tom Cosey will also introduce the auditing of bills to fund highways within the town and within its vicinity, the North Granville Water District, general funding for the town and within its vicinity and lights for Middle Granville and North Granville.

“The main thing we’re trying to do is get the bills paid,” Hicks said.

The board asks that any resident who has a public comment to submit it to PO Box 177, Granville, New York 12832, or email town clerk Jenny Martelle at [email protected]

Duncan Campbell contributed to this report.

