April 24, 2020

Granville man confirms he had drunk ‘too much’

By Matthew Saari

A 33-year-old Granville parolee faces multiple misdemeanor charges following a drunken incident in the parking lot of Tractor Supply Company in Granville.

Jeremiah D. Little

On Monday at 5 a.m., Granville police were dispatched to the farm supply retailer after staff notified officers of two men, possibly drunk, sitting in a truck attempting to fight people.

On arrival, police approached the driver, Jeremiah D. Little, asking him what was going on. Police said Little’s reply was slurred and incoherent. Additionally, police said, Little’s eyes were bloodshot and he exuded a strong alcoholic odor when he spoke.

When asked if he drank any alcohol, Little replied “too much” but would not specify what or how much he had to drink.

Police said Little failed several field sobriety tests, at which time a breathalyzer was attempted but Little proved uncooperative, refusing to follow instructions. He was arrested and a tow truck was called to take Little’s truck.

The passenger, a 30-year-old Hebron man, then became hostile and refused police assistance in finding another ride. When the tow truck arrived, police said the Hebron man began heckling the driver. Only after being threatened with arrest did the passenger stop and leave the scene.

Before the truck was towed away, police said, an open bottle of Skol vodka was found inside.

At the Granville police station, another breath test was attempted but Little was still uncooperative, resulting in him being transported to the State Police station on State Route 40, where a successful test was administered, revealing a BAC of .20%. The state legal limit for driving is .08%.

Little was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and operating a vehicle with a BAC of .08% or greater, all misdemeanors. While processing the arrest, police learned Little was on parole and so notified his parole officer. Because he was in violation of his release conditions, Little was remanded to Washington County Jail.

Officer Jeff Daigle and Chief Ernie Bassett handled the arrest.

