New order from Gov. Scott continues phased reopening

G overnor Phil Scott today outlined some additional details around the phased restart of Vermont’s economy, introduced last week.

The Governor’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order remains in effect, but with modeling continuing to indicate Vermonters are significantly slowing the spread of the virus, the administration is taking a cautious, incremental and evidence-based approach to putting Vermonters back to work.

Governor Scott has emphasized the need for continued – and even expanded – vigilance as the state implements its restart strategy: “Restarting the economy requires each of us to take a lot of personal responsibility. Each and every one of us has to do our part to help prevent the spread and protect the vulnerable by adhering to all of the social distancing and public health guidance.”

The governor’s most recent order, signed Friday, directs any entity currently operating, or soon to be opened, to implement specified physical distancing, health, and sanitation measures, including requiring employees to wear face coverings for nose and mouth. It also requires all employers to provide – and all employees to complete – training on these health and safety requirements by May 4. VOSHA training is under development and will be released Monday, April 27.

If able to comply with the outlined safety measures, the Governor’s order allows the following operations to reopen:

Expanding on Addendum 10, outdoor businesses, construction operations and recreation maintenance work may operate with a maximum of five total workers per location. (Effective April 27).

Manufacturing and distribution operations, and interior construction of uninhabited structures, may resume operations with a maximum of five employees in one location, if they are low-density and ensure employees are always six feet apart. (Effective April 27). Corresponding guidance from the Agency of Commerce and Community Development makes clear that, consistent with Addendum 7, workers from out of state must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival; lodging properties remain closed to guests, including to nonessential out-of-state workers, except those previously exempted such as essential workers.

Outdoor retail space, previously restricted to curbside or delivery service, can allow in-person shopping with a maximum of 10 total people. (Effective April 27).

Farmers markets may open May 1 with strict alterations that focus on food distribution and prevent congregating. They must meet the same health and safety requirements of all other operations and are directed to use a pre-order/pick-up model whenever possible. Local municipalities must approve reopening. Additional guidance will be provided by the Agency of Agriculture.

View Addendum 11 for a full list of health and safety requirements for all businesses and specifications for each newly opened operation.

To view the Agency of Commerce and Community Development’s memo to businesses for specific safety guidelines and protocols, as well as additional resources, visit accd.vermont.gov.

For more information on the state’s modeling, visit https://dfr.vermont.gov/about-us/covid-19/modeling.

