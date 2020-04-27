April 27, 2020

Backfire leads to truck fire

By Matthew Saari

A truck backfiring resulted in the vehicle’s engine and cab being engulfed in flames Saturday afternoon in Granville.

Granville Fire Department was alerted to a vehicle fire at 9140 State Route 22 just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Fire crews were met on scene by a blazing pickup truck.

“The engine compartment and cab of the truck was fully involved,” said Granville fire chief Ryan Pedone. “The fire was spreading toward the back part of the truck.”

Deploying one hose line, Pedone said crews were able to douse the blaze down before the remainder of the vehicle went up in smoke.

“We were able to knock it down with that,” he said.

Pedone said the truck’s owner was using a vehicle-mounted plow to flatten out dirt in the driveway when he heard a loud bang, shortly after which the vehicle caught fire.

“The assumption is the truck backfired…which ignited the air filter,” Pedone said.

No injuries were reported.

