Obituary: Joyce Ann Tanner Rist

Granville, NY – Joyce Ann Rist passed away on April 18, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Joyce was born on September 30, 1945 in Granville, New York the daughter of the late Franklin and Mary (Hoyt) Tanner.

Joyce was a faith filled member of the Truthville Baptist Church. She enjoyed family and friends. She loved to crochet and do craft projects.

She was predeceased by her grandparents, parents, a sister Ruth Tanner, several aunts and uncles and her husband Andrew Rist. Survivors are her Aunts Hazel (Hoyt) Entholt and Dorothy (Hoyt) Baker, many cousins, and her Truthville Baptist Church family.

A memorial service will be held at the church at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Truthville Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.

