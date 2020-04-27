Obituary: Margaret “Peggy” Benton

R utland, VT – Margaret G. “Peggy” Benton passed away on March 16, 2020 in Rutland, Vermont. She was 86 years young.

Peggy was born on September 4, 1933, in Granville, NY, the daughter of the late Leonard and Ella (VanGuilder) Winchell.

She lived most of her life in Granville, New York, where she met and married Charles F. Pope. They had five children: Betty, Elsie, Charles, Ronald and Donna.

In addition to her parents, Peggy was predeceased by a daughter Donna, six sisters: Irene Ferguson, Charlotte Cole, Arlene Burch, Josephine Burch, Clara Fredette and Elsie Stone, an infant brother, and a grandson Chris Barry. She is survived by two sisters Flora Heath and May Varney and two brothers, Leonard and Charles Winchell. She was blessed with eight grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Peggy will be buried in Elmwood Cemetery in Middle Granville at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.