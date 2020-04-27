April 27, 2020

Two-car collision closes Route 22

By Matthew Saari

State Route 22 in Granville was closed for an hour Friday afternoon, following a two-car collision.

The Granville Fire Department and Granville Rescue Squad, alongside the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, were dispatched to a collision at the intersection of Quaker Street and State Route 22, just after 1 p.m. Friday.

“It happened right on the right side, going onto (State Route) 22,” said Granville fire chief Ryan Pedone.

Pedone said emergency service crews found a pickup truck wedged against the side of a minivan, with the driver of the van trapped inside.

“The truck hit it right on the V-post,” Pedone said.

Using a winch on their fire truck, Pedone said firefighters were able to pull the truck away before cutting the van’s door away to extricate the driver.

“We had to do extrication on it,” he said.

Pedone said the driver of the truck, a 46-year-old Granville man, indicated he was travelling northbound on State Route 22 and the van was waiting to merge onto the state highway. However when the truck approached, the driver of the van “gunned it,” jumping out in front of the truck, resulting in the collision.

The Granville man’s statement was confirmed by police, who added that the driver of the van, a 16-year-old Salem boy, whose name was not released due to his age, was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way.

Multiple injuries were reported at the scene but Pedone said he was unsure how many required transport.  Police clarified that the truck driver complained of injuries  but was only checked by EMS, not transported however the 16-year-old van driver and his passenger, a 62-year-old Chicago, Illinois woman, were both transported to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment of “minor injuries.”

